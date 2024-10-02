Abington Heights closed out its regular-season girls tennis schedule with a 3-2 victory at Delaware Valley in a match that decided second place in the Lackawanna League.

Scranton Prep won the league title with a 14-0 record and Abington Heights finished second at 13-1.

The Classics are 14-2 overall and the Comets are 13-2. The teams were each positioned second in the final power rankings.

Abington Heights, in Class 3A, and Scranton Prep, in Class 2A, will each host quarterfinals to begin their district title defenses. Scranton Prep is also the defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion.

Crestwood and Wyoming Valley Conference champion Wyoming Seminary landed the top seeds.

Scranton Prep is scheduled to meet Berwick Oct. 2 in the first Class 2A quarterfinal.

Abington Heights will host Valley View Oct. 3 when all the Class 3A quarterfinals are scheduled.

Team semifinals and finals are scheduled for Oct. 8 at Kirby Park, beginning with Class 3A semifinals at 11 a.m. Class 2A semifinals are 12:30 p.m. The finals will follow.

The singles tournament is scheduled for Oct. 11 and 14 with doubles set for Oct. 17 and 21.