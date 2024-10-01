SCRANTON – Furthering its investment in Lackawanna County, Comcast has announced it is awarding the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania a $25,000 grant to support its commitment to digital literacy education as part of the MyFuture program.

Through this grant, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania is connecting local youth to educational and engaging digital literacy, leadership, and STEM training modules available online. This funding is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

“Our longstanding relationship with Comcast has enabled us to deepen support for families across Lackawanna County, including those here in the Scranton area,” said Tricia Thomas, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “In addition to this generous funding, Comcast teammates volunteer at our site and make meaningful contributions to our program. We’re grateful for this grant which enables us to offer MyFuture in our local community.”

Comcast works with chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs across the country and began local support of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania in 2008.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania is an advocate for digital literacy and we’re proud to support their commitment to connecting youth to programming that helps to bridge the digital divide and sets them up for success in their future careers,” said Kevin Broadhurst, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region, which is based in Pennsylvania.

In addition to this grant, Comcast is continuing to broaden access to the Internet in Lackawanna County and beyond. Construction is ongoing in Carbondale and Fell townships as well as the City of Carbondale, to connect more than 5,000 homes and businesses to the Xfinity network, as well as offering Internet, mobile and entertainment products and services to residents and businesses in Jermyn and Mayfield Boroughs.