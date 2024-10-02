Home News Fall celebrated with festival in Dalton News Fall celebrated with festival in Dalton October 1, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp From left, are Steven Monahan, of Dalton Community Library, Elizabeth Bonczar, of Beta Bread, and Charlie Cortez, of Los Amigos Pizzeria, at the Farm to Family Fest at Streamside Park. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Liz Krug, of Endless Roots Farm, vends cherry tomatoes, spinach, lettuce, and radishes at the festival. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Lauren Scavone, of Music Together in the Abingtons, teaches sign language to children at the festival. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Vanessa Lienert, of Flora Meadow Farm, vends pumpkins at the festival. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal ❮ ❯ The Dalton Farm to Family Fest was held Sept. 21 held at Streamside Park, Dalton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Comcast awards grant to NEPA Boys & Girls Club Countryside Conservancy to host bird-watching hike Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns honored View Comments