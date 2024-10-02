Abington Heights entered October with a 13-1 record in Lackawanna League boys cross country, behind only unbeaten Wallenpaupack in the 24-team league.

The Comets are tied with Elk Lake and Mid Valley for second place.

Scranton Prep is 11-3. Lackawanna Trail is 4-10.

Mid Valley handed Abington Heights its only loss, 28-29, in a Sept. 10 meet at Valley View.

The Comets closed September by going 5-0 while hosting the Sept. 26 meet. The meet was part of the only week in the season when teams are scored against their cluster meet partners that they run with every week in six-team meets. North Pocono and Valley View run with Abington Heights each week.

Abington Heights defeated Susquehanna (27-29), Mountain View (20-39), Delaware Valley (20-42), North Pocono (16-47) and Forest City (15-50).

The Comets had 10 of the top 22 finishers out of 67 in the six-team field.

Ethan Williams from Valley View won.

Jack Shoemaker led Abington Heights by taking third, placing in the middle of a tight, three-way finish with two Susquehanna runners.

Hamza Mirza was seventh, George Sutton ninth and Marion Marsala 14th to complete the team score. J.T. Healey was 15th and Aashrith Goli 18th to displace runners from other teams.