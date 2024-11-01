Sophomores Hilde Temblador and Brielle Wentz led the way Oct. 25 when Abington Heights opened the District 2 Class 3A playoffs with a four-set, quarterfinal victory over visiting Tunkhannock.

The Comets won by set scores of 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22.

They advanced to the district semifinals where their season came to an end.

Temblador had 14 kills, 16 assists and three service aces. Wentz had team-highs of 20 assists and six aces.

Madison Smith contributed 17 digs, eight assists and four aces.

Sadie O’Brien had 11 kills while Kathryn Beck had eight and Veda Dickinson had seven.

Dickinson also had 14 digs.

North Pocono 3, Abington Heights 0

The Abington Heights season ended Oct. 29 when the Comets were swept by host North Pocono in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal doubleheader.

The Lady Trojans won by set scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-12.

Smith had 20 digs in the loss.

Wentz had nine assists while Dickinson had five aces.

Temblador, who had six assists, and O’Brien shared the team lead of five kills each.

The Comets ended the season 16-3.

District 2 Class A

Second-seeded Susquehanna rallied to defeat Lackawanna Trail in five sets in a district semifinal at Mountain View.

The Lady Sabers won 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13.

Lackawanna League recap

Abington Heights finished in a three-way tie for second place out of 16 teams in the Lackawanna League.

The Comets went 13-2, matching Mountain View and Western Wayne behind unbeaten North Pocono.

Abington Heights finished the regular season on an 11-match winning streak, all by three-set sweeps, including going 7-0 in October league matches.

The Comets started the month by defeating neighboring Lackawanna Trail 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.

Temblador and freshman Alaina Krempasky had seven kills each in the win over the Lady Lions.

Wentz had 13 assists and six aces while Temblador had eight aces and 12 assists.

Lackawanna Trail went 3-12 in the league to finish 13th.