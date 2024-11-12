Lackawanna Trail added to its list of football championships Friday night.

Logan Edwards, Isaac Ryon, Max Kimmel and Tyler Jervis each accounted for two touchdowns Friday night as the top-seeded Lions pounded visiting Tri-Valley 42-0 for the District 2-11 Class A Subregional title.

The Lions (11-1) had already won Lackawanna Football Conference Division 3 and District 2 Class A titles. They take a 10-game winning streak into Friday night’s state playoff game at Scranton Memorial Stadium against District 4 champion Muncy (10-2). The Indians average 45.4 points per game and outscored Canton and Line Mountain, their two district opponents, by a total of 98-20.

Lackawanna Trail was similarly dominant within its subregional while moving within four wins of what would be the first state title in program history.

Ryon opened the scoring for Lackawanna Trail on a 5-yard run with 7:37 left in the half. He added the first of his six extra-point kicks.

Edwards scored twice in the last 3:18 of the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead. He scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards, the second of which was set up by a 44-yard run by Jervis, the quarterback.

The Lions made it four scores in less than 12 minutes when Jervis found Kimmel with an 11-yard touchdown pass. The game reached the Mercy Rule on the second Jervis touchdown pass of the quarter, a 28-yarder to Ryon.

Kimmel preserved the shutout and added to the final margin when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 98 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Kimmel now has four defensive touchdowns this season, including two in the playoffs.