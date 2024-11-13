Friday night’s dramatic, double-overtime victory at Western Wayne earned Wyoming Area a shot at Scranton Prep, which has been widely regarded as the best football team in all of District 2 throughout most of the season.

Both teams are 11-1 and will take nine-game winning streaks into the game at Dunmore Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.

Scranton Prep is unbeaten within Pennsylvania and ranked third among the state’s Class 3A teams, according to PennLive.com. The Cavaliers are champions of Division 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference, which has dominated non-league and playoff competition this season with the Wyoming Valley Conference where Wyoming Area is the Division 2 champion.

The Cavaliers reached the final with Friday’s 40-21 victory over Mid Valley.

Scranton Prep scored the game’s first 21 points and led 27-7 at halftime.

Will McPartland ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Louis Paris ran for 132 yards and one score.

Paris, who had already gone over the 1,000-yard mark passing, surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the victory. McPartland moved close to joining him at that mark.

The Warriors are the only District 2 team with more than 500 points on the season. They average 42.1 points while allowing 15.9.

Scranton Prep averages 31.8 and allows 14.0.

Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum is over 2,000 yards rushing; Anthony DeLucca is over 1,300 passing and Luke Kopetchny leads District 2 with more than 800 receiving.