Keystone College had four wrestlers place in the Rennie Rodarmel All-State Wrestling Invitational Feb. 2 at Lycoming College.

The Giants finished fifth out of eight teams with 52½ points. Host Lycoming won with 147½ points.

Rocco Arduini and Nero Bono won twice each to reach the final and finish second at 285 and 197 pounds.

Codi Bomboy was fourth at 157 pounds and James Craig was sixth at 184.

The Giants are 5-23 in dual meet competition.

Men’s basketball

Andrew Kettel picked up his 300th career coaching victory Jan. 28 when Keystone College defeated Saint Elizabeth 90-88 in overtime.

Kettel was 279-126 as a high school head coach at Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep. In his second season at Keystone, he has a 21-23 record.

Daryl Coleman led the win with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

Boston Caldwell, who scored 22 points, banked in the winning 3-pointer.

Keystone went 6-3 during January, scoring 80-plus points in five of the wins. The Giants ended the month with an 8-4 record in the United East Conference and a 10-9 mark overall.

Women’s basketball

Keystone went 6-2 in January, then defeated visiting Rosemont College 72-38 Feb. 1 to clinch a spot in the United East Conference Tournament.

Malaysia Bryant led the win with 20 points and six rebounds while Anyah Ortiz posted her second straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Giants have won three straight to improve to 8-4 in the United East and 14-7 overall.