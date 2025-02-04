Brian Heard won the title of one large tournament and reached the final of another during January.

The Abington Heights senior 172-pounder finished first in the Coal Cracker Tournament, a 58-team event Jan. 24-25 at Lehighton, and took second in Mid-Winter Mayhem, a 57-team tournament Jan. 10-11 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Heard ended the month with a team-best, 41-3 record that includes 23 pins and 13 technical falls. The University of Pennsylvania commit improved his career record to 165-24 with 94 pins and 26 technical falls.

Abington Heights had two finalists at Lehighton where it finished ninth in the team standings.

Heard started with two straight pins in 40 seconds or less, followed it up with three consecutive technical falls, then decisioned Nick Singer from team champion Faith Christian Academy 8-4 in the final.

Mason Whitney finished second at 127 pounds where he lost to another Faith Christian Academy wrestler, Joey Bachmann, 2-0 in the final.

Abington Heights was 23rd at IUP.

Heard’s route to the final was similar to the Coal Cracker Tournament. He won two pins by 50 seconds or less, added two technical falls, then won a major decision before losing 26-17 to Bode Marlow from Thomas Jefferson.

The Comets completed the dual meet portion of their season with a 9-10 overall record, including going 3-3 in the Parkland Winter Duals Jan. 4.

Lackawanna Trail

Demetrius Douglas finished third at 190 pounds to lead Lackawanna Trail during the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament Jan. 10-11 at the LECOM Event Center in Elmira, N.Y.

The Lions placed 21st of 38 teams.

Lackawanna Trail is 9-10 through the Feb. 1 completion of the District 2 Dual Meet Championships and has two non-league duals remaining.

Douglas has a team-best, 21-6 record.

Scranton Prep

Scranton Prep finished 11th of 15 teams in the South Williamsport Mountaineer Invitational Jan. 4.

Jack Doughton finished second at 172 pounds.

Jake Barrett was third at 139, Austin Burke was seventh at 133 and Willow McDonnell and Luke Diegnan were eighth at 107 and 127.

Scranton Prep placed 32nd in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 5-8 with two non-league duals left before postseason individual competition begins.

Barrett leads the team with a 23-7 record.