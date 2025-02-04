Abington Heights and Delaware Valley remained unbeaten in Lackawanna League boys swimming, each improving to 7-0 going into their showdown Feb. 5 at Delaware Valley to likely determine the league title.

The Abington Heights girls were in a similar situation, tied for first with Elk Lake as the league’s last two unbeatens before the Lady Warriors won at Abington Heights 97-89 Jan. 21.

Freshman Hadley Pallman and Gianna Vachino each won two individual events and were part of a 400-yard freestyle relay win in the meet against Elk Lake. Pallman won the 200 and 500 freestyles while Vachino won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Kacey Johnson, who won the 100 backstroke, and Kaitlyn Giermanski were also part of the relay win.

Ella Bannon won the 100 breaststroke.

Earlier in the month, Elk Lake defeated Scranton Prep, 98-84, ending a 73-meet league winning streak by the eight-time defending champion Classics.

Pallman won the 500 freestyle in the Ernie Shartle Invitational at Tunkhannock.

Scranton Prep’s Riley Oakes won the 100 butterfly.

Derek Williams from Abington Heights and Lukas Iannone from Scranton Prep won boys titles in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle at the Shartle Invitational.