Abington Heights senior Maggie Coleman surpassed 1,000 career points Jan. 23 during a 56-37, Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball victory at Wallenpaupack.

Coleman hit the career milestone with one of her seven 3-pointers in the game in which she scored 25 points. She entered the night needing 15 points and got there before halftime with a 3-pointer in the final minute to put her at 1002 and give the Lady Comets a 32-13 lead.

Coleman’s last 3-pointer in the game gave her 200 for her career.