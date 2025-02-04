Michael Hughes reached the 1,000-point mark for his three-year career at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore with 13 points in a 69-61 victory over Old Forge Jan. 28.

Hughes arrived at the milestone on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than two minutes left in the first half.

The Crusaders (15-3 overall) were playing for the first time since suffering their first Lackawanna League Division 2 loss of the season. They have split with Riverside and shared the division lead with the Vikings at 9-1 as of the end of January.

The senior guard, who played his freshman season at Abington Heights, is leading Holy Cross in scoring for the second straight season. Last season, he led Holy Cross to Lackawanna Division 3 and District 2 Class 2A titles and a berth in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game in Hershey.