Lackawanna Trail took three fewer free throws than visiting Forest City in their regular-season finale Feb. 12, but made four more.
The Lady Lions used that foul shooting superiority to create the margin of victory as they won the Lackawanna League Division 3 game 52-48.
Lackawanna Trail swept its home-and-home series with Forest City, Carbondale and Susquehanna to get all six of its wins on the season in Division 3 play. The Lady Lions finished fifth of eight teams in the division at 6-8 and went 6-17 overall.
Ayla Seigle led the win over Forest City by scoring 22 points with the help of a 7-for-8 effort from the line.
District playoffs
Mountain View ended Lackawanna Trail’s season with a 49-18 romp in their Feb. 18 District 2 Class 2A semifinal.
Despite being shut out in the first quarter, the Lady Lions remained within 14-8 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles broke the game open with a 27-1 third quarter for a 41-9 lead.
Addison Kilmer, Mountain View’s 6-foot-3 junior forward, scored 16 points in the quarter. She finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Seigle led Lackawanna Trail with seven points.