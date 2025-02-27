Ayla Seigle (15) of Trail goes in for a layup during their home game against Forest City.

Madison Palmer (11) takes an easy stroll to the basket for Trail during their Feb. 12 game against Forest City.

Anikah Toth (25) of Trail takes a contested shot against Forest City on Feb. 12 at Lackawanna Trail High School, Factoryville.

Lackawanna Trail took three fewer free throws than visiting Forest City in their regular-season finale Feb. 12, but made four more.

The Lady Lions used that foul shooting superiority to create the margin of victory as they won the Lackawanna League Division 3 game 52-48.

Lackawanna Trail swept its home-and-home series with Forest City, Carbondale and Susquehanna to get all six of its wins on the season in Division 3 play. The Lady Lions finished fifth of eight teams in the division at 6-8 and went 6-17 overall.

Ayla Seigle led the win over Forest City by scoring 22 points with the help of a 7-for-8 effort from the line.

District playoffs

Mountain View ended Lackawanna Trail’s season with a 49-18 romp in their Feb. 18 District 2 Class 2A semifinal.

Despite being shut out in the first quarter, the Lady Lions remained within 14-8 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles broke the game open with a 27-1 third quarter for a 41-9 lead.

Addison Kilmer, Mountain View’s 6-foot-3 junior forward, scored 16 points in the quarter. She finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Seigle led Lackawanna Trail with seven points.