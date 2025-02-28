CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

Local student named to fall dean’s honor list

Cedarville University announced Mikayla Measely, Factoryville, was named to the dean’s honor list for the fall 2024 semester.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. list for the fall 2024 semester.

COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

• Gabriella Gabrielov, Ransom Township, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Aidan Grogan, Clarks Summit, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Makayla Keoonela, Clarks Summit, Commonwealth University — Lock Haven.

• Thomas Kolesar, Factoryville, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Tucker McDaniel, Clarks Summit, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Malana Nestor, Factoryville, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Kiara Nichols, Factoryville, – Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Courtney Price, South Abington Township, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

To qualify for the dean’s list, the student must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50, on a 4.0 scale, in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.

Local residents named to fall president’s list

• Anna Cole, Waverly Township, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Nicholas Roditski, Clarks Summit, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Abigayle Steenback, South Abington Township, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

• Macy Valentine, Factoryville, Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg.

To qualify for the president’s list, the student must have earned a GPA of 4.0 in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Local residents make fall 2024 dean’s list

Philip Sykes, South Abington Township, was named to East Stroudsburg University’s dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

To qualify students must meet the following requirements: Be enrolled in a degree program, earn at least 12 credits in a semester and have a semester GPA of at least 3.50.

FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY

Clarks Summit resident named to fall dean’s list

Frostburg State University announced Nia Ivanov, Clarks Summit, was named to dean’s for the fall 2024 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UNIVERSITY METROPOLITAN CAMPUS

Local resident named to fall honor’s list

Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus announced Cole Vida, Clarks Summit, was named to the honor’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

Kutztown University recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

•Liam Edward Barrett, Waverly Township.

• Ava L Davis, South Abington Township.

• Robert Earl-Delucy, Clarks Summit.

• Ty D Kaeb, North Abington Township.

• Kristin M Lipkus, Clarks Green.

• Imani E Mcdonnell, Clarks Summit.

• Evelyn Margaret Walters, South Abington Township.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

Lebanon Valley College recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• Ashley Darrow, Dalton, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience.

• Megan Heard, North Abington Township, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

• Justine Klotz, Clarks Summit, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

• Mary Melnikoff, Clarks Summit, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in history.

To qualify students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY

Areas students earn dean’s list honors for fall 2024 semester

Marywood University announced the following local students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list at each of its colleges.

Students named to the Dean’s List from the College of Health Sciences:

• Seth Blakiewicz, South Abington Township.

• David Boeth, Clarks Summit.

• Brooke Borgna, Scott Township.

• Brynn Carey, Ransom Township.

• Izabella Chmil, Scott Township.

• William DiNoia, Clarks Green.

• Katilyn Ezerskis, Scott Township.

• Alicia Farrell, South Abington Township.

• Breanna Frazier, Scott Township.

• Dariane Jones, Factoryville.

• Noel Korkuti, Clarks Summit.

• Haylee Martinez, Dalton.

• Willow McDonald, South Abington Township.

• Kaitlynn Nichols, Scott Township.

• Lauryn Notari, South Abington Township.

• Joshua Ponce, Scott Township.

• Camille Rillstone, Ransom Township.

• Gianna Snell, Jermyn.

• Alyssa Tkacz, South Abington Township.

• James Togher, Clarks Summit.

Students named to the Dean’s List from the Reap College of Creative and Professional Studies:

• Hanna Adonizio, South Abington Township.

• Casey Ames, Clarks Summit.

• Mia Angelicola, Waverly Township.

• Olivia Arcuri, South Abington Township.

• Nathaniel Armstrong, Clarks Summit.

• Lauren Ciullo, Clarks Green.

• Isabella Coleman, Factoryville.

• Chloe Conway, South Abington Township.

• Elizabeth Cowgill, Waverly Township.

• Julie Eggleston, South Abington Township.

• Avery Fiorillo, Clarks Summit.

• Ethan Frutchey, Clarks Summit.

• Charles Hamm, Waverly Township.

• Carolyn Hopkins, Clarks Summit.

• Bo Judson, South Abington Township.

• Delaney Kaeb, North Abington Township.

• Shelby Kaschak, Jermyn.

• Esther Korkuti, Clarks Summit.

• Alivia Lawless, South Abington Township.

• Felix Lettini, Clarks Summit.

• Mercedes McAvoy, South Abington Township.

• Lexi Moncinelli, Mayfield.

• Owen Morgan, Jermyn.

• Riley Mulherin, South Abington Township.

• David Nichols, Scott Township.

• Casey Penzone, Jermyn.

• Ragan Poplawski, Nicholson.

• Elyse Rehder, Clarks Summit.

• Kailey Rillstone, Ransom Township.

• Emilee Robinson, South Abington Township.

• Marley Sarafinko, South Abington Township.

• Santo Schiavone, Clarks Summit.

• Adriana Smargiassi, Scott Township.

• Nevaeh Sorensen, Scott Township.

• Bryn Stiles, Sputh Abington Township.

• Samantha Thomas, Factoryville.

• Trevor Thomas, South Abingtn Township.

• Nicola Veniamin, Waverly Township.

• John Walsh, Clarks Green.

• Christian Winkler, Jermyn.

Undergraduate students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-4.00 on 12 or more graded credits merit this academic honor. Students who believe they may have been omitted from this list in error should contact the Academic Affairs Office at academicaffairs@marywood.edu.

MUHLENBERG COLLEGE

Local students named to fall dean’s list

Muhlenberg College announced two local students were named to its fall 2024 dean’s list:

• Marina Rinkunas, South Abington Township, majoring in theater.

• Maria Wetzel, Factoryville, majoring in dance and psychology.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, Muhlenberg College students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or better while taking three or more course units during a semester.

Student choreographers, dancers perform original works

Under the guidance of dance professor Robyn Watson, 12 student-choreographed dances were performed by more than 60 student dancers at Muhlenberg College last fall. Maria Wetzel, Factoryville, danced in ‘Template, if there is one’ and ‘In All My Glory’ while studying at Muhlenberg.

Twice a week, student-choreographers came together in Watson’s advanced dance composition course to compare notes and support each other’s efforts. The culmination of this work was presented in the fall season’s “Reset: New Dances,” performed in the college’s Baker Theatre, Nov. 16-18, 2024.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY

Penn State Regional Chancellor Elizabeth Wright, Ph.D., announced the following Abington-area students at Penn State Scranton attained dean’s list for the fall 2024 Semester.

• Micayla Arzie, Scott Township.

• EmmaAnn Bannon, Clarks Summit.

• Haley Clinebell, South Abington Township.

• Matthew Coggins, Ransom Township.

• Wersverlie Compere, Dalton.

• Arik Deutsch, Factoryville.

• Taylor Florey, Clarks Summit.

• Christopher Hobbie, Clarks Summit.

• Aarav Jariwala, South Abington Township.

• Lara Kane, South Abington Township.

• Alexander Karp, Nicholson.

• Nicholas Lowe, Clarks Summit.

• Sejal Mali, South Abington Township.

• David McKenney, Scott Township.

• Halle O’Neil, Ransom Township.

• Jessica Reed, Factoryville.

• Braden Savage, Factoryville.

• Troy Srebro, Factoryville.

• Sadie Stevens, South Abington Township.

• Alexandra Wardach, Clarks Summit.

• Victoria Wardach, Clarks Summit.

The dean’s list recognizes the academic excellence of undergraduate students who have met credit load requirements as outlined by University Policy and who have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

PENNSYLVANIA WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Local student named to fall dean’s list

Seth Ross, Dalton, was named to Pennsylvania Western University’s dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Ross studies at the Clarion Campus.

To qualifiy, students must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40 and have a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

Slippery Rock University recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• Kayla Przekop, South Abington Township.

• Robert Schirg, Factoryville.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Local residents make fall 2024 presidents list

Southern New Hampshire University announced John Armbruster, Clarks Summit, was named to its fall 2024 president’s list.

To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms.

SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE

Local resident named to fall 2024 dean’s list

Springfield College announced Madisyn Wilson, Wst Abington Township, was named to dean’s list for the fall 2024 semsester.

The criteria for selection to the dean’s list are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

THE CITADEL – THE MILITARY COLLEGE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Local student named to fall dean’s list, earns award

The Citadel-The Military College of South Carolina announced Paige Watt, South Abington Township, was named to dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The Citadel-The Military College of South Carolina also announced Paige Watt earned the Gold Stars Award for the fall 2024 semester.

Gold Stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Local residents make fall 2024 dean’s list

The University of Alabama announced two local students were named to its fall 2024 dean list:

• Tamir Jafar, South Abington Township.

• Cora Chichura, South Abington Township.

To qualify students must have an academic record of 3.5.

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

Local resident named to fall dean’s list

The University of Hartford announced Joey Acla, South Abington Township, was named to dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

The grade requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C. To be placed on the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of at least a 3.75 and receive grades of C or better during the period in question.

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

Area student named to fall dean’s list

Abby Wilson, West Abington Township, was named to The University of Rhode Island’s dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester.

To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

The University of Scranton recently released the dean’s for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• James C. Munley, Waverly Township, a freshman biology major.

• Isabella G. Sanchez, Clarks Summit, a freshman biology major.

• Jack W. Cowgill, Waverly Township,a sophomore history major.

• Gerald J. Donahue, Clarks Summit, a sophomore neuroscience major.

• Andrew F. Foley, South Abington Township, a sophomore cybercrime and homeland security major.

• Rita E. Gowarty, South Abington Township, a sophomore early and primary education major.

• Katherine W. O’Brien, Clarks Green, a sophomore environmental science major.

• Matthew W. Rakauskas, Factoryville, a sophomore computer science major.

• Allen T. Stankiewicz, South Abington Township, a sophomore English major.

• Alina Chopko, Dalton, a junior biology major.

• Paul T. Cutrufello, South Abington Township, a junior neuroscience major.

• Amelia J. Farry, South Abington Township, a junior criminal justice major.

• Elina Joshi, Clarks Summit, a junior biology major.

• Carson M. Kelleher, Clarks Summit, a junior business communication major.

• Isabelle L. Kostiak, Ransom Township, a junior advertising/public relations major.

• Yogi Patel, Clarks Summit, a junior biology major.

• James P. Strain, Clarks Summit, a junior criminal justice major.

• Jared P. White, Clarks Summit, a junior political science major.

• Christopher J. Brennan, Dalton, a senior information technology major.

• Abigail F. Casal, South Abington Township , a senior early and primary education major.

• Michael J. Cordaro, Clarks Summit, a senior criminal justice major.

• Mia N. Familetti, Dalton, a senior English major.

• Luciano P. Medico, South Abington Township, a senior biology major.

• Audrey B. Munley, Waverly Township, a senior English major.

• Alyvia R. Schiavone, South Abington Township, a senior business communication major.

• Brooke A. Beemer, South Abington Township, a freshman kinesiology major.

• Roman M. Cutrufello, South Abington Township, a sophomore kinesiology major.

• Abigail T. Deak, North Abington Township, a sophomore counseling and human services major.

• Rusty O. Morgan, South Abington Township, a sophomore counseling and human services major.

• Marc A. Pacyna, South Abington Township, a junior health administration major.

• Nicholas K. Davenport, Clarks Summit, a senior health administration major.

• Giavanna E. Matrone, Waverly Township, a freshman undeclared major.

• Mariella M. McCue of Dalton, a freshman international business major.

• Jamison C. Bessoir, Clarks Summit, a sophomore management major.

• Ayushi Das, South Abington Township, a sophomore business analytics major.

• Molly F. Gaffney, South Abington Township, a sophomore marketing major.

• Brayden J. Reiner, South Abington Township , a sophomore finance major.

• Ethan W. Shook, Clarks Summit, a sophomore finance major.

• Phoebe A. Glidewell, Clarks Summit, a junior accounting major.

• Noemi Kover, Clarks Summit, a junior business administration major.

• Nicholas Tomaszewski, Waverly, a junior business administration major.

• Gray-Paul Bossi, South Abington Township , a senior accounting major.

• Grace E. Boyle, Clarks Summit, a senior finance major.

• Frank G. Rosenski, Clarks Green, a senior finance major.

• Anika H. Sehne, Dalton, a senior international business major.

• Nooran Abughnia, South Abington Township, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major.

• Sarah E. Armstrong, Clarks Summit, a freshman biology major.

• Kara B. Black, Dalton, a freshman advertising/public relations/social media major.

• Brayden C. Clarke, Factoryville, a freshman mechanical engineering major.

• Matthew M. Dodge, Clarks Summit, a freshman biology major.

• Jamile C. Durante, Ransom Township, a freshman neuroscience major.

• Gianna B. Familetti Dalton, a freshman undeclared major.

• Kolby T. Judge, Waverly Township, a freshman biology major.

• Nicholas F. Maletta, Clarks Summit, a freshman media production and journalism major.

• Marcello T. Medico, South Abington Township, a freshman biology major.

• Serena Mokhtari, Clarks Summit, a freshman political science major.

The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.

Local residents serve as student teachers

Local residents were among the 32 education majors at The University of Scranton who began their spring semester teaching in the following 12 districts: Dunmore, Lake Lehman, Mid Valley, Mountain View, NEIU 19, North Pocono, Riverside, Scranton, Scranton Preparatory School, Valley View, West Scranton and Western Wayne.

• John McDonough, Waverly Township, a graduate student, will serve at Valley View Middle School in the Valley View School District. McDonough is majoring in secondary education – citizenship and history.

• Britney Walsh, Factoryville, a graduate student will serve at Mountain View Junior Senior High School in the Mountain View School District. Walsh is majoring in secondary education – biology.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Local students make fall 2024 dean’s list

The University of Tampa announced two local students were named to its fall 2024 dean’s list:

• Nehtal Charabati, Clarks Summit, is a freshman majoring in international business and marketing.

• Katherine Scoblick, Waverly Township, is a sophomore majoring in international business and accounting .

To qualify students must maintain a GPAof 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

VERMONT STATE UNIVERSITY

Local student graduated in December

The Vermont State University announced Julie Mittleman, Clarks Summit, graduated as a member of VSTU’s December class of 2024.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND UNIVERSITY

Local student named to fall 2024 president’s, dean’s lists

The Western New England University announced Maxwell Bluhm, Factoryville, was named to president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2024 semester.

Students are named to the president’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

Wilkes University recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• Mark Nazar, Clarks Summit.

• Audrey Cornell, Clarks Summit.

• Alexis Minich, Clarks Summit.

• Marina Castellano, Clarks Summit.

• Angela Natale, Clarks Summit.

• Kylie Patrick, Clarks Summit.

• Briah Giberson, Dalton.

• Kenneth James, Dalton.

• Madelyn Pardue, Dalton.

• Calista Marzolino, North Abington Township.

• Matthew Show, South Abington Township.

• Michael Show, South Abington Township.

• Haley Callahan, South Abington Township.

• Azan Khan, South Abington Township.

• Brynn Torrence, South Abington Township.

• Taryn Washenik, South Abington Township.

• Margaret Dickson, Waverly Township.

• Bennett Kubic, Waverly Township.

• Samantha Dempsey, Waverly Township.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.