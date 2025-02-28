WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, will welcome Carla McCabe, president and CEO of WVIA, as its keynote speaker for this year’s National Women’s History Month Luncheon. The topic of her talk is “Irish Origins, NEPA Roots.”

The Luncheon, sponsored by Golden Coast, Exceptional Estate Sales of NEPA, Geisinger and Central Park Flowers, will be held at noon Thursday, March 18, at the Country Club of Scranton in Clarks Summit. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at The Comm and at waverlycomm.org. Seating is limited.

Carla McCabe has served as the president and CEO of WVIA, the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania since July of 2020. Carla hit the ground running upon her arrival and quickly emerged as a leader in the region. She believes that true leaders surround themselves with smart people, listen to diverse perspectives and empower every member of the team to make decisions that advance the organization.

Born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Carla quickly rose through the international media landscape with leadership roles at the BBC, as Head of Production at UK-based Tern Television Productions Ltd., and following her move to the United States, as the Chief Operating Officer at Kansas City PBS. Carla believes that her start at the BBC helped provide vital insight into the mission and values of PBS and that landing at KC PBS and WVIA has been like coming home.

Carla has spearheaded a new era of growth at WVIA, a legacy station with over 50 years of service to its 22-countycoverage area. As an advocate for high-quality journalism and information, she has led the creation of WVIA News, an initiative designed to bring balanced, critically needed local reporting to the region against the backdrop of shrinking newsrooms and increased polarization in the national media. Carla is currently leading a $10 million capital campaign to strengthen WVIA’s position as an essential media organization in service to the millions of Pennsylvanians who depend on WVIA.

Carla serves on multiple boards for regional and national organizations including the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) board of directors, executive committee for the board of the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), the board of directors for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and the advisory board for the Pennsylvania-based Institute for Public Policy & Economic Advancement. She previously served on the board of directors at Misericordia University. Her experience on the board of a broad range of organizations has provided a depth of insight into public media, non-profit organizations and commercial businesses.

Carla credits her upbringing during the challenging times in Belfast the guiding influence that shaped her into a strong and empathetic leader who is mindful of the constant need for open dialogue and a thoughtful approach to bridging divides. Her early career experiences in the U.K. enforce the concept that the mission and values of PBS and public media are not simply local, regional or national, but are truly global.