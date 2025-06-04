Emelia Williams drove in five runs and Abigail Wilce tossed a one-hitter May 17 when Scranton Prep snapped an eight-game losing streak by routing Scranton 15-0 in four innings in its Lackawanna League Division 1 softball finale.

The Classics went 4-10 in the division and 5-14 overall.

Valley View 13, Scranton Prep 0

Taylor Cawley struck out six and did not walk a batter in a one-hit shutout May 20 to lead Valley View past Scranton Prep in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Bella Dennebaum had the only hit for the Classics.

Scranton Prep 15, Scranton 0

Williams went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the season-ending win.

Emma Cuck had a homer, single and four RBI. Dennebaum homered and drove in three runs.

Recap

Williams led the offense with a .481 batting average and 10 doubles.

Wilce had team-highs of five homers and 15 RBI while batting .413.