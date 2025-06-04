“When a Soldier Makes it Home,” the 1994 song by Arlo Guthrie, sung by Jim Reynolds, was the introduction to our Veterans Connecting Meetup, our featured performers at Open Mic Night last Friday. The second verse of the song, written at the time of war in Afghanistan, goes like this, “And back home, they don’t know too much, There’s just no way to tell, I guess you had to be there, For to know that war is hell.”

Rita McDermott read her original poems, Rebecca Hassellmen talked about her pride in her 21 years in the Army. Facilitator Larry White read his poem “My Army Boots,” about how they were like Super Man’s cape and “marched on through.” Thank you to all of our veterans for reminding us of what we owe them for ensuring our freedom. We are very grateful. Our next Open Mic is Friday June 27 at 7 p.m. with featured performers The Corbys — Kristyn’s vocals paired with Reed’s guitar with songs from the 1980’s to the present. Come at 6:30 p.m. if you wish to share your talent with an appreciative audience before the Corbys perform. Our host is Viola Henning, always there to welcome you and help with technical issues. All are invited.

The next theater performance to mark on your calendars is Shakespeare in the Park on Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park in Tunkhannock. Gamut Theatre Group will be back with a performance of Much Ado About Nothing, with eight actors bringing music, dancing and physical comedy to the Pavilion in the park. It is a free 75-minute performance. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy this riverside experience, followed by a talk-back discussion.

Founders Day in Tunkhannock is Saturday, June 21 this year and we have a very special presentation about Nicholson history that day at 11 a.m. Nicholson – The Borough That Grew Around the Railroad, presented by The Nicholson Sesquicentennial Committee, is a free presentation. By 1900 Nicholson was a key hub with 28 daily passenger trains even before the world’s largest concrete railroad bridge was built. The mural by Bob Lizza on the back of the Dietrich is a tribute to that history. This is a special opportunity to learn all about our near neighbor’s history. You do not need tickets. Just come to the presentation on Founders Day at 11 a.m.

All film festival enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Summer Fest 2025 Preview Day will be on June 26 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. You are invited to see the trailers of all the films. Preview Day is always free, a perfect way to get the film festival brochure and make plans with family and friends to see the best recent foreign and independent films right here in historic downtown Tunkhannock.

Have you noticed our pond area at the corner of Tioga and Bridge Streets? How lush it is, and so well cared for by Jim Rosengrant and Ebb’s Creative Landscaping? A Kusa Dogwood is now in full bloom, a lovely gift from Jim Hudock years ago. And our Rain Garden out back, so lovingly cared for by Amber Zygmunt, is more beautiful than ever. I have heard that we now have enough rain, but you have to admit our NEPA world is about as beautiful this year as I can remember. Don’t you agree?

We hope you take a few minutes to come see it all — right here at the Dietrich.