Abington Heights sent a half-dozen varsity girls and two junior high athletes to the New Balance National Track and Field Championships June 19-22 in Philadelphia.

Maggie Coleman, Reese Morgan and Anna Pucilowski were on two relay teams that finished in the middle of the pack in their races.

Erin Bartell joined them on a 3200-meter relay team that finished 33rd of 60 entries with a time of 9:36.67.

Marley Gilboy was the other member of a Distance Medley team that ran a school record 12:30.33 to place 32nd of 52.

Tomara Seid was entered in the pole vault, but was one of four competitors in the field of 30 who did not clear a height.

Justin Lezinski took 52nd of 69 in the boys middle school shot put with 37-3¼.

Rachel Regan was 51st of 62 in the girls middle school 100 hurdles with a time of 17.82.

College decision

Coleman, who was already committed to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II basketball, has added track and field to her plans while attending Kutztown University.

One of the leaders through the most recent four of 16 straight unbeaten dual meet seasons for the Lady Comets, Coleman was the team’s top finisher this spring at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg.

Coleman finished 11th in the state in the Class 3A girls 400-meter dash.