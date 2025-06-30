The fourth annual Rising Comets Football camp, for students Grades 7-9, was held June 4.

Abington Heights will play four of its five home football games at the high school Turf/Track Complex, according to a June 18 announcement from the school’s athletic department.

The defending District 2 Class 5A champion Comets will play one game at Comet Stadium, also known as “The Pit.”

All games from the Turf/Track Complex will be available by video live stream on the NFHS Network for a subscription fee at nfhsnetwork.com.

The home opener will also be a Fox 56 MyTV/WQMY broadcast Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in a non-league game against Dallas. The game will be Junior Comets/Community Day.

The Comets also play Friday night games at the Turf/Track Complex Sept. 12 against Valley View and Oct. 3 against Scranton Prep and a Thursday night home game Oct. 16 against Scranton. All three of the Lackawanna Football Conference games are 7 p.m. starts.

The Valley View game will coincide with Military/Law Enforcement/First Responders/Healthcare Appreciation Day. The Scranton Prep game will be held on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day. The Scranton game will be Homecoming.

Abington Heights will conduct Senior Day along with its game at Comet Stadium Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. against North Pocono.

The Comets begin their season with two straight road games before three weekends in a row at home.

Abington Heights is at East Stroudsburg South Aug. 22 before playing at West Scranton Aug. 29, both in 7 p.m. games. The Comets play at Delaware Valley Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., then have 7 p.m. games at Wallenpaupack Oct. 10 and Hazleton Area Oct. 24.

More schedules

The schedules are also set for Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep, which will be seeking to both defend District 2 titles and LFC divisional championships.

Lackawanna Trail, the LFC Division 3 and District 2 Class A champs, open with two straight non-league home games, Aug. 22 against Tunkhannock and Aug. 29 against Western Wayne.

The Lions are at Berwick Sept. 5, then home with Dunmore Sept. 12 and at Mid Valley Sept. 19.

Lackawanna Trail opens its LFC Division 3 schedule at home with Old Forge Sept. 26 and plays at Carbondale Oct. 3.

The Lions, who play nine Friday 7 p.m. game, have their only Saturday 1 p.m. start Oct. 11 at Susquehanna.

Lackawanna Trail concludes the regular season with games Oct. 17 at home against Holy Cross and Oct. 24 at Riverside.

Scranton Prep, which also won District 2 Class 3A, goes right into its LFC Division 1 title defense Aug. 22 at Valley View.

The Cavaliers will again play their home games at Dunmore’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Later, they will play on Friday nights, but the home opener is a Saturday afternoon game Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. against Loyola Blakefield from Maryland.

Scranton Prep is at Canisius, N.Y. Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. before turning to all Friday night games.

The rest of the Cavaliers schedule is Sept. 12 vs. Delaware Valley; Sept. 19 vs. Scranton Prep; Sept. 26 at Wallenpaupack; Oct. 3 at Abington Heights; Oct. 10 at Mid Valley; Oct. 17 vs. Jersey Shore; and Oct. 24 vs. North Pocono.

Academic honors

The 2024 Abington Heights football team learned this spring that it had been selected as Pennsylvania’s Classic 5A state winner of the 2024-2025 National Football Foundational National High School Academic Excellence Award.

Four winners, from four of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s six enrollment classifications, received the honor.

A total of 65 teams from around the country were recognized.

Eligibility requirements to be considered for the awards included a minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale; superior academic application and performance; and a successful football season. Each state’s high school coaches association chooses its winners.

Abington Heights joined State College (Class 6A), Harbor Creek (3A) and Delaware County Christian (A) as the Pennsylvania selections.

Camps

The Abington Heights football program, which is entering its 20th season under the direction of head coach Joe Repshis, conducted two camps in June.

The fourth annual Rising Comets Football Camp, for students entering Grades 7-9 in the 2025-26 school year, was held June 4 at the high school.

The Future Comets Football Camp, for students in Grades 1-6, was held for the 18th time June 8.

Participants were instructed by the Abington Heights High School football coaching staff as well as current and former Comets players.