The Keystone College Department of Athletics has announced the hiring of Abington Heights graduate Jesse Novatski as its women’s soccer coach.

The school’s official announcement came June 23, but Novatski took over the position in mid-May.

“While we strive for success on the field, we are equally committed to balancing academics, athletics, and campus life,” Novatski said, according to a story posted on the school’s athletic website.

Novatski began working as a full-time, player-development coach with the New York Red Bulls Youth Programs in 2015. After relocating to West Chester, he became the lead coach, Junior Academy Program Director and Summer Select Program Director at 360 Sports.

A return to northeastern Pennsylvania led to Novatski serving as head coach of the Abington Heights junior high team for two seasons before becoming an assistant coach at Penn State Scranton in 2019.

Novatski has also been an Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association Olympic Development Program staff coach since 2019. While serving as Regional Director in the Philadelphia Union Youth Programs, he assisted in the implementation of camps and affiliations in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas.

The native of Sao Paulo, Brazil came to the United States when he was five. He played in local youth soccer programs and the ODP. During his time at Abington Heights, where he was a team captain and all-star, Novatski was selected to train and play in Argentina.

Novatski played at Keystone and at Kutztown University. He graduated from Millersville University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication.