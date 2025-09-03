Ben Boyanoski repeated his individual title and led defending state champion Scranton Prep to the team title of the Bob Simons Classic.

Boyanoski shot even-par, 72 at Elkview Country Club Aug. 11.

The Cavaliers also had the second-place finisher and two of the four players tied for third to run away with the team title 298-317 over second-place Abington Heights.

Lackawanna Trail finished 15th of 18 with a four-player team score of 374.

The tournament is for Lackawanna League boys golfers.

Guy Rothery placed second with a 74.

Brendan Bell was the third-place finisher with his 76.

After the top three were determined, awards were given for the low score in each grade.

Cole Powell from Scranton Prep won low sophomore with his 76.

Ben Walsh from Scranton Prep tied for seventh overall with a 78 and won low senior.

Sebastien Meyer led Abington Heights with a 78.

Seamus Kelly and Phillip Matthews from Abington Heights were two of the four players tied for 10th with 79s.

The Abington Heights team score included Phillip Matthews, who was part of a tie for 17th at 81 that also included Brady June, Lackawanna Trail’s low scorer.

William Yoo from Abington Heights was the low freshman with an 84.

Lakeland’s Chase Rosenkrans was low junior after shooting 76.

Ann Marie Simons Classic

Brianna Moffat finished second overall individually while leading Abington Heights to the team title of the Ann Marie Simons Classic Aug. 18 at the Honesdale Golf Club.

Moffat shot 83 to finish three shots behind repeat champion Lyla Jones from North Pocono.

Liz George shot a 90 and won the low junior award.

Abington Heights produced a three-player team score of 269 to beat North Pocono by three shots.

Margot Grad completed the Abington Heights team score with a 96. Sammy Rosenstein (97) and Kate Peters (98) also broke 100.

Scranton Prep finished third with a 280. Leah Skudalski shot 87, Maeve Haggerty shot 92 and Sophia Galko shot 101.

There were 14 full teams plus three other schools entered.

Payton Laytos was the lower of two Lackawanna Trail scores with a 96.

Sleepy Hollow Girls Invitational

Lackawanna Trail finished fifth of six teams in the Sleepy Hollow Girls Invitational Aug. 13.

Riverside beat out Elk Lake for the title 123 and 128.

Lackawanna Trail had a three-player team score of 148.

Payton Laytos led the Lady Lions with a 43.