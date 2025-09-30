Abington Heights’ Brielle Crowell charges the net for the Lady Comets in singles action against Western Wayne.

Rebecca Rothwell returns the ball during doubles play for Abington Heights.

Comet Elsie Phillips rushes to return a shallow shot by her Western Wayne opponent.

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights will take the top seeds into the District 2 girls’ tennis team tournament after finishing first and second in the Lackawanna League.

The district tournament is scheduled to begin with quarterfinal action on the home courts of the higher seeds Oct. 3.

Abington Heights will be trying to extend its streak of seven straight championships in Class 3A, while Scranton Prep will be looking to add to its run of three straight titles in Class 2A.

Scranton Prep finished the regular season 14-0, all in the Lackawanna League.

Abington Heights went into Sept. 30 with a 12-1 league and 13-1 overall record with only a match against winless Western Wayne remaining.

The Lackawanna League title, as it usually does, came down to the Scranton Prep-Abington Heights match.

The teams met Sept. 18 at Abington Heights with Scranton Prep sweeping singles for a 3-2 victory.

Lily Lengyel, Emma Cuck and Hannah LaCoe provided the wins for the Classics.

Lengyel defeated Sona Hanumali 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1; Cuck topped Amishi Amit 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2; and LaCoe beat Sammy Rosenstein 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.

Abington Heights swept doubles.

Kate Arp-Elsie Phillips downed Maci Bulzoni-Adithi Velaga 6-3, 6-4 in the first spot and Jenna Follansbee-Brielle Crowell defeated Grace James-Donatella DeNaples 6-1, 6-2 in the second position.