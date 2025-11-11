Isaac Ryon led a 479-yard rushing attack and Lackawanna Trail’s defense held Tri-Valley scoreless for the last three quarters Friday night to repeat as District 2-11 Class A Subregional football champion with a 41-14, home-field victory.

The Lions, who earlier won the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 3 title, ran their winning streak to nine games and their streak of consecutive state playoff appearances to five. Lackawanna Trail (11-1) will face Line Mountain Saturday at 1 p.m. at Shamokin’s Kemp Stadium.

Ryon carried 19 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns, at least one in each quarter. He added to his list of school records by becoming Lackawanna Trail’s career rushing leader with 4,699 yards. Ryon also added five extra points, surpassing 300 total points on the season.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first quarter for a 14-14 tie before the Lions scored the game’s last 27 points.

Ryon ran 73 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play.

Chase Gemberling’s 4-yard run forced a 7-7 tie

Ryan ran to the record with a 55-yard touchdown down the right sideline later in the first quarter.

Trey Porter from Tri-Valley created the last tie with a 10-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Tyler Jervis ran 11 yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown, then Ryon added the remaining scores.

Ryon protected that lead with an end zone interception, then added the last three touchdowns – a 37-yarder in the second quarter, an 11-yarder in the third and a 1-yarder in the fourth.

Jervis finished with 74 yards on nine carries and Sean Dwyer had 65 on five carries.