Billy Johnson made 10 saves in goal Tuesday night, sending Abington Heights to its first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state final in boys soccer with a 2-0 shutout of Harriton in a Class 3A semifinal game at Hamburg.

Nico Bustos scored in the first half and Joey Pivirotto added a late insurance goal.

The Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 3A champion Comets (23-1) will play for the state championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Northeastern York against District 3 champion Conrad Weiser (23-0-1).

Conrad Weiser reached the final with a 3-1 victory over District 8 champion Allderdice.

Harriton, the District 1 champion, finished 21-2-1.

Abington Heights 1, Blue Mountain 0

Bustos scored in the third minute of overtime Saturday to lift Abington Heights to the victory over District 11 champion Blue Mountain in a Class 3A quarterfinal

Abington Heights produced consistent pressure throughout Saturday’s game, but could not break through with a goal in regulation.

Johnson made three saves for the shutout.

Blue Mountain finished 20-4.

Radnor 1, Abington Heights girls 0

An early goal held up in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader at Lehighton, lifting Radnor to victory in the Class 3A girls quarterfinal.