Jordan Shaffer (33) of Abington Heights goes up for a fade-away jumper during the second quarter of play.

Chris Begley (11) of Abington Heights puts up a scoop shot between Carmelo Harper (0), and Gavin Walker (3) of Berks Catholic.

Comets forward Billy Johnson drives to the basket during their game against Berks Catholic.

Abington Heights Andrew Kettel drives to the hoop against Carmelo Harper of Berks Catholic.

Andrew Kettel got Abington Heights off to a flying start Jan. 3 at Delaware Valley, leading the Comets to a 75-68, Lackawanna League Division 1 victory that snapped a three-game boys basketball losing streak.

Kettel drained three 3-pointers while scoring 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter to get the Comets out to a 23-12 lead.

The victory lifted Abington Heights back to the .500 level overall at 5-5, but more importantly put the Comets at 2-0 in the division, tied with Scranton Prep and Valley View going into the Jan. 6 games.

Delaware Valley cut into the Abington Heights lead many times, but the Comets shot 9-for-13 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win. Kettel made his last four free throws while scoring eight more points in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Manning had two 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 12 points. Finn Goldberg added 11.

The last Abington Heights game before the losing streak was a 63-39 victory at Wallenpaupack in the Dec. 18 division opener.

Kettel and Jordan Shaffer each made three 3-pointers while scoring 15 points.

Recap

DALLAS TWP. – Abington Heights played six of its first nine games against teams from outside District 2, going 2-4 against the high-powered schedule.

The Comets were 3-1 closer to home, splitting with Wyoming Valley Conference opponents.

After beating Wyoming Valley West 79-47 in the opener, Abington Heights was 2-0 and rolling early in a game between defending champions Dec. 9 at Dallas.

About 10 minutes into the game, the three-time defending District 2 Class 5A champion Comets appeared to have the 2025 Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament champion Mountaineers in trouble.

Abington Heights was shooting at a blistering pace, especially from 3-point land. The Comets had an 11-point lead and looked on their way to a third consecutive 70-plus point performance.

Everything changed abruptly. Dallas ran off the following 15 points and eventually ran away with a 64-46 boys basketball victory.

Junior forward Pat Flanagan led a quartet of Mountaineers in double figures, scoring a game-high 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds as Dallas improved to 4-0.

Abington Heights was 7-for-12 from behind the arc in the first quarter to take a 24-16 lead. Another 3-pointer and field goal — both by Jordan Shaffer — increased the lead to 29-18 less than two minutes into the second quarter. Those baskets, though, were the last for the Comets in the half.

The Comets shot just 2-of-14 from behind the arc after their first-quarter barrage.

The Mountaineers pulled away by scoring 15 of the game’s final 17 points.

Abington Heights had the offense clicking early in the season.

The Comets took a 21-12 lead after one quarter and a 49-19 lead at halftime against Valley West.

Shaffer had 18 of his 22 points by halftime and Kettel had 13 of his 19.

Those two veterans continued to lead the team in scoring through the first month of the season, with Shaffer averaging 18 points and Kettel adding 18.

That combination led to a 74-55 victory over Shamokin in the second game.

Shaffer had 16 of his 25 points to lead a comeback from two down in the second half. Kettel kept the Comets close in the first half with 17 of his 20 points, including delivering three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

The Comets bounced back from the loss to Dallas to defeat Devon Prep 54-49 when Shaffer made four 3-pointers and went 12-for-13 from the line in a 30-point effort.

Shaffer’s five 3-pointers and 24 points were not enough in a 69-53 loss to Holy Ghost Prep.

Following the win over Wallenpaupack, the Comets lost to Bethlehem Catholic (66-48), Pocono Mountain West (59-53) and Cardinal O’Hara (58-47).