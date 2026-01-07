Kacey Antolick of Lackawanna Trail fights with West Scranton’s Kaitlyn Stynes for ball possession during their consolation final of the Taylor Lions Tournament.

Madeleine Forrer of Lackawanna Trail takes a contested layup over West Scranton’s Sahmira Menifee during their consolation final of the Taylor Lions Tournament.

Trail’s Ayla Seigle takes a scoop layup against West Scranton during their consolation final of the Taylor Lions Tournament.

Ayla Seigle takes a Lackawanna Trail shot against West Scranton during their consolation final of the Taylor Lions Tournament.

Lackawanna Trail used its Lackawanna League Division 3 opener to earn its only girls basketball win of the season to date and its first victory under coach George Bragan.

The Lady Lions dropped five- and four-point decisions during a season-opening, five-game losing streak.

The Dec. 18 trip to Carbondale resulted in a 50-30 triumph in the first league game.

Lackawanna Trail was in control from the start, taking a 20-2 lead after one quarter.

Ayla Seigle, who is averaging more than 18 points while outscoring all of her teammates combined, led the way with 24 points.

London Lisk added 14 in the win.

The Lady Lions then lost twice during the holiday week in the Taylor Lions Tournament at Riverside and dropped the first two league games of the new year, slipping to 1-2 in the division and 1-9 overall.

Eventual champion North Pocono defeated Lackawanna Trail 60-22 in the semifinals and West Scranton won the Taylor Lions third-place game 65-47.

Seigle scored 16 and 34 points in the two losses to land a spot on the all-tournament team.

Lackawanna Trail slipped below .500 in the league when it was unable to contain the division’s two most prolific scorers.

Abigail Gelinger had 34 points to help Blue Ridge spoil Lackawanna Trail’s first league home game 64-34, Jan. 2.

Addison Kilmer, a three-time, all-stater and reigning Class 2A state Player of the Year, put up her second straight 40-point game Jan. 5 to lead host Mountain View past Lackawanna Trail 64-38.

Kilmer also had 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals.

Lackawanna Trail stayed within 15-10 through one quarter before Kilmer scored 27 points in the middle quarters.

Seigle had 16 points in the loss and Lisk had 10.