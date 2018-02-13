High School Sports Roundup: Abington Heights earns win on the mats

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sabers too tough for Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 58-45, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Feb. 9. Mason Deakin scored 27 points to lead the Sabers. Griffin Holmes had 13 for Trail.

Comets rout Wildcats

Abington Heights defeated Western Wayne, 58-26, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Feb. 6. George Tinsley led the Comets with 17 points and Dahlton Frisbie scored nine for the Wildcats.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Meteors overwhelm Lady Lions

Montrose defeated Lackawanna Trail, 49-29, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 12.

Lady Lions knock off Lady Raiders

Lackawanna Trail defeated Blue Ridge, 38-21, in a Lackawanna League Division 4 game Feb. 10.

Lady Comets clip Lady Invaders

Abington Heights defeated West Scranton, 51-50, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1 game Feb. 8. Hannah Kowalski had 19 points and nine assists for the Lady Comets and Cassie Ksiazek contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Nya Johnson led West with 22 points and Tatum Repshis added 11.

Lady Sabers too much for Lady Lions

Susquehanna defeated Lackawanna Trail, 65-24, in a Lackawanna League Div. 4 game Feb. 8.

Lady Comets crush Lady Wildcats

Abington Heights defeated Western Wayne, 53-12, in a Lackawanna League Division 1-2 crossover game Feb. 6. Hannah Kowalski led the Lady Comets with 23 points (5 3-pointers) and Cassie Ksiazek added 10. Coral Swoyer led the Lady Wildcats with six.

BOYS SWIMMING

Comets rout Crusaders

Abington Heights defeated Holy Cross, 138-20, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 6. Jon Yocum placed third in the 100 backstroke, Jarred Ocwieja finished first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle, Brandon Beck was second in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Brandon Kelleher placed third in the 200 freestyle, John Frantz finished first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 500 freestyle, Connor Ocwieja was first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 individual medley, Brandon Klotz placed third in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, Adam Vale finished second in the 100 breaststroke, Josh Przekop was first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Jack Wasko placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, Cohen Hodge finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle, Carter Smith was first in the one-meter dive, William Tung placed third in the 100 butterfly, and John Graham finished first in the 100 backstroke and third in the 500 freestyle.

The 200 medley (Frantz, Sloan Seid, Przekop, Beck), 200 freestyle (Przekop, Wasko, Beck, Jarred Ocwieja) and 400 freestyle (Frantz, Seid, Wasko, Jarred Ocwieja) relay teams placed first. The 200 medley (Graham, Connor Ocwieja, Hodge, Kelleher), 200 freestyle (Ryan Flynn, Klotz, Connor Ocwieja, Smith) and 400 freestyle (Hodge, Graham, Tung, Kelleher) relay teams finished second. The 200 medley (Yocum, Klotz, Tung, Vale) and 400 freestyle (Vale, Yocum, Flynn, Smith) relay teams were third.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lady Comets drop Lady Crusaders

Abington Heights defeated Holy Cross, 124-39, in a Lackawanna League meet Feb. 6. April Sokalsky placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Elizabeth Rembecki finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Samantha Wilkerson was third in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, Sabriya Seid placed third in the 200 freestyle, Lauren Schofield finished first in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, Abby Brock was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle, Lucy Earl placed third in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Sarah Bath finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle, Peyton Gualtieri was first in the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, Camille Marquardt was first in the one-meter dive and Meghan Marion was second.

The 200 medley (Bath, Gualtieri, Schofield, Brock), 200 freestyle (Sokalsky, Brock, Gualtieri, Schofield) and 400 freestyle (Sokalsky, Kyra Sladicki, Rembecki, Bath) teams placed first. The 400 freestyle (Marquardt, Amanda Hazlett, Isabelle Bernard, Reilly Brown) finished second, and the 200 medley (Earl, Wilkerson, Rachel Lorah, Sladicki) and 200 freestyle (Wilkerson, Rembecki, Lorah, Earl) were third.

WRESTLING

Comets hold off Cavaliers

Abington Heights defeated Scranton Prep, 53-30, in a Lackawanna League Div. 1-2 crossover meet Feb. 10. Brandon Grogan (106 lbs.), Ty Wilmot (126), James Brown (145), Christopher Langan (170), Aidan Price (182), Gavin Drake (220) and R.J. Knott (285) won by pin for the Comets. Jacob Rosenstein (138) won by forfeit and Scott Jacoby (152) won by technical fall.

Trojans top Lions

Nanticoke defeated Lackawanna Trail, 46-15, in a non-league meet Feb. 6. Cullen Ratchford (126 lbs.) and Owen Hivner (182) won by pin for Trail. Dalton Klinges (132) won by a 4-3 decision.