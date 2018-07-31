Abington Journal sports calendar for week of August 1, 2018

Seventh annual “Swing Into Fall Camp”, July 31 to Aug. 18 at the Sandlot Baseball Academy and area fields. Baseball and softball classes will be held. Two sessions will be held per week: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The camp is for boys and girls ages six to 18 and groups will be divided by age. Cost: $125 per player for six sessions. Info/register: 570-445-1155 OR cdd027@aol.com.

4th annual Jack Mehaffey Shootout, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays, 674 Mitchell Rd., Meshoppen. Register by Aug. 5 by visiting rockmountainclays.com or by calling 570-965-7625. Cost: $55 (adults), $35 (students), includes 100 birds, lunch, and a shootout trophy. A portion of the fee will support Scholastic and Olympic programs.

Competitive Swimming Skills Clinic, Aug. 18 and 19 at Marywood University’s Competitive Swimming Skills Clinic. Morning sessions, for ages 7-11, will run from 9 a.m. to noon and the afternoon sessions, for ages 12-18, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost for a single day is $50, or $90 for both days, and includes a T-shirt and swim cap. The clinic is geared toward swimmers with some competitive experience. Sessions on Aug. 18 will focus on freestyle and backstroke. On Aug. 19, the focus will be on butterfly and breaststroke. All sessions will include technique development, stroke drills, video analysis, and challenges/games. Info/register: https://bit.ly/2zd1sd9.

3rd annual Newton Ransom Elementary 5K & Fun Run, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Abington Heights Middle School. The fundraiser will help the Parent Teacher Organization support a wide variety of items to the students of the elementary school such as field trip admission fees, classroom parties, PSSA snacks, playground equipment, school programs and events, and school supplies. Registration: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Fun Run (kids 4th grade and younger) 9 a.m., 5K Run/Walk 9:30 a.m. Early registration (by Sept. 20): $20 for 5K ($15 N-R student), $10 for Fun Run. After Sept. 20/day of event: $25 for 5K ($20 N-R student), $15 for Fun Run. Register online: https://bit.ly/2dSxeSv.