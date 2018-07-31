Abington National places second in Little League Junior Division tournament

Submitted photo Abington National’s Andrew Albright connects for a single during the Little League Junior Division state tournament. - Submitted photo Abington National’s Colin Davis makes the throw from third base for the out at first during the Little League Junior Division state tournament. - Submitted photo Abington National’s Gavin Ross slides in under the tag at home for a run during the Little League Junior Division state tournament. - Submitted photo Abington National’s Noah O’Malley delivers from the mound during the Little League Junior Division state tournament. - -

Abington National placed second in the Pennsylvania Little League Junior Division Tournament in the greater-Pittsburgh area.

Abington started the tournament with a 13-2 win over Section 2 champion Sharpsville Little League July 25.

Noah O’Malley led the offensive attack with a single, double, and four RBIs. Andrew Albright had two doubles and two RBIs, Cole Vida had a double and two RBIs, and Gavin Ross, Dominic Selvenis, Michael Stanton, and Colin Davis each had a single for Abington.

“As I have been saying all along, our bats have been unbelievable,” Abington manager Ryan Mitvalsky said.

Albright, the winning pitcher, didn’t allow a hit over 3 2/3 innings and struck out three batters.

“Albright has been pitching lights out since districts, and continues to be on for us,” said Mitvalsky.

O’Malley struck our four batters and earned the save.

Abington defeated Shippensburg, 7-0, July 27.

Cole Vida allowed just two hits and two walks to earn a complete-game win.

“Cole was simply on target today,” Mitvalsky said. “He was hitting his spots, and had nice speed on the fastball.”

Noah O’Malley and Brodie Robertson each had two singles, Andrew Albright had a double, and Michael Stanton singled for Abington.

After a loss to Elk-McKean July 28, Abington edged Upper Moreland, 4-3, July 29 to advance to the state championship game later that day.

Winning pitcher Colin Davis had four strikeouts and allowed just four hits. Davis also had a double and the walk-off single to seal the victory.

Andrew Albright, who earned the save, had two singles.

Noah O’Malley and Cole Vida each had a single for Abington.

Abington fell to Elk-McKean, 12-4, in the championship game.

Andrew Albright struck out four batters and didn’t allow a hit through five innings on the mound.

Dominic Selvenis had a double, and Colin Davis, Gavin Lacoe, Albright, and Camden Vaughn each singled for Abington.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team, for not giving up, playing until the last out, and believing in each other,” Mitvalsky said. “We enjoyed the ride.”

