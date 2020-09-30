Defense carried the Lackawanna Trail field hockey team through a busy week.

The Lady Lions shut out four opponents in six days, including Monday’s 5-0 victory over visiting Delaware Valley in which they did not allow a shot on goal or a penalty corner.

Belle Coleman led the offense with two goals in the victory.

Lackawanna Trail has won five straight since an opening loss to Lake-Lehman. The Lady Lions are 4-1 in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Dallas 0

The Lady Lions won Saturday’s WVC Division 1 game at home.

Lackawanna Trail 1, Northwest 0

Lackawanna Trail went to Northwest Thursday and won a non-league game between the teams that tied for first place in WVC Division 2 last season.

The Lady Lions have since moved up to Division 1 and the Lady Rangers have left the conference for an independent schedule.

Lackawanna Trail 1, Crestwood 0

Lilly Rejrat made 12 saves for the shutout Sept. 23 when Lackawanna Trail won the WVC Division 1 game at Crestwood.

Lena Ryon scored the game’s only goal in the fourth quarter on an assist from Belle Coleman.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Montrose 22, Lackawanna Trail 31

Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clarke won by nearly six seconds with a time of 17:37.05 on Montrose’s course in the Sept. 22 Lackawanna League Division 2 meet.

Montrose took the team victory with the help of runners placing second through fourth.

Michael Measley and Deegan Ross were fifth and sixth for Lackawanna Trail.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Montrose 15, Lackawanna Trail 47

Montrose runners finished in the top five places in the Lackawanna Division 2 meet.

Mikayla Measley was sixth to lead Lackawanna Trail.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lackawanna Trail 3, Mountain View 0

Lackawanna Trail won its home opener, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10, Thursday to take the early Lackawanna League Division 2 lead at 2-1.

North Pocono 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Unbeaten Division 1 leader North Pocono defeated visiting Lackawanna Trail, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20, in the Sept. 22 Lackawanna match.