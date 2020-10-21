🔊 Listen to this

Cory Spangenberg added to his Pacific League lead in triples with his eighth of the season, putting him three ahead of the rest of the players in the league.

Spangenberg, a left fielder/third baseman from Abington Heights who is playing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for the first time this season, leads the Pacific League in triples, ranks second in doubles with 25 and is fourth in stolen bases with eight.

Kensuke Kondoh from the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters moved past Spangenberg, who was tied for the lead a week ago, and now has 27 doubles on the season.

Spangenberg went 4-for-22 with a double, triple, stolen base, two walks and two runs scored while playing in all six of the Saitama Seibu Lions’ games in the past week.

The Seibu Lions went 3-3 for the week. They are 48-50-3 and fourth of six teams in the Pacific League, just a half-game out of third place and 11½ games out of the lead.