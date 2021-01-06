Seth Maxwell entered Indiana Wesleyan’s Dec. 30 home game against Indiana Tech needing four points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Maxwell got the milestone in just two minutes and kept on going, scoring 24 points in the first half and finishing with a career-high 36 while leading the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ number-one team nationally to a 94-83 victory.

The 7-foot junior from Abington Heights went 16-for-24 from the floor while also grabbing seven rebounds and adding to his national lead in blocked shots with four. He was 10-for-12 in the first half.

Maxwell scored 547 points last season as a sophomore and reached the 1,000-point club in 85 career games.

“Seth continues to really grow and add new pieces to his game,” Indiana Wesleyan coach Greg Tonagel said after his team improved to 17-0.

Maxwell is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots per game.

The big game on the milestone night was not the first for the family.

Evan Maxwell scored 39 points, including the game-winner against Marian, on the night he reached 1,000 points for Indiana Wesleyan.

The upcoming week could be a big one for Evan Maxwell, who is now in his second season of professional basketball.

The Newcastle Lions, with Maxwell starting at center, are simultaneously finding success in two British Basketball League competitions.

Newcastle shares first place in the overall BBL Championship standings with the London Lions at 6-1 going into their head-to-head meeting Friday.

The Lions are also one of four teams to reach the semifinals of the BBL Cup, a knockout competition held during the season.

COVID-19 adjustments have caused a change in format for the BBL Cup semifinals, which will now be held as a doubleheader with one game in each match-up to determine the finalists.

Newcastle will play the Leicester Raiders Jan. 12 in the opener of the doubleheader. London plays the Manchester Giants in the other semifinal.

Maxwell leads the BBL with 7.7 defensive rebounds per game and ranks second in total rebounds with 10.5. The 6-foot-10 center averages 15.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals.

Newcastle did not play any games in the past week.

The Binghamton University men, with George Tinsley in the starting lineup, and the University of South Carolina Upstate, with Becky Burke as head coach, each went winless in conference play during the week.

Binghamton continued to struggle in close games, losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer Sunday at the University of Hartford, 77-74, to fall to 1-5 in the America East Conference and 1-8 overall.

Tinsley had eight of his 10 points in the first half when Binghamton took a 45-41 lead. He finished with three rebounds and a team-high three assists while going 5-for-10 from the floor.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward struggled to an 0-for-8 finish Saturday in a 76-56 loss, also at Hartford. He made both free throws for two points, five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.

Tinsley is averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

USC Upstate dropped to 1-4 in the Big South and 3-7 overall in its first season under Burke. The Spartans lost Dec. 30 and 31 to High Point, 60-52 and 70-48, then fell to Longwood Monday, 78-70.