Evan Maxwell came off the bench to score 14 points, grab six rebounds, dish out two assists and block two shots May 16 when the Newcastle Eagles edged the London Lions, 68-66, for the British Basketball League championship.

The Abington Heights graduate started for the Eagles throughout the regular season, then switched to a different role in the playoffs. The center averaged 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in the five-game postseason, which concluded with him playing 28 of the 40 minutes in the title game.

Maxwell was playing his second professional season and first in the BBL. He had six double-doubles during the 30-game regular season in which he averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor.

U.S. Basketball

J.C. Show ranks second in The Basketball League in 3-pointers made with 53 in 15 games in his first season with Omaha’s Finest.

The Abington Heights graduate had a six-game stretch in which he scored 24, 20, 14, 18, 29 and 25 points between May 8 and May 22. In the last three of those games, Show went 18-for-31 (58.1 percent) from long range.

Omaha is 8-7 for fourth place in the nine-team Central Division.

Show is averaging 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 43.1 percent on 3-pointers and 85.2 percent from the line.

Japanese baseball

Cory Spangenberg is batting .221 through 25 games with the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Seibu Lions are 20-22-9 for fourth place out of six teams in the Pacific League, but just four games out of first place.

Spangenberg, who led Abington Heights to a 2009 state championship, has two doubles, two homers, 13 runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. With 18 walks, Spangenberg has produced a .371 on-base percentage. He played in 17 games during May.