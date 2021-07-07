🔊 Listen to this

The Country Club of Scranton placed eighth out of 16 teams June 28-29 when the Pennsylvania Golf Association conducted its Junior Boys’ Championship at the Hershey Country Club East Course.

The team portion of the tournament featured four-player teams with the top three scores in each round forming the team score.

Scranton shot rounds of 232 and 226 to finish at 32-over-par, 458.

Oakmont Country Club managed the only under-par round, shooting 1-under on the final day to move from fourth place at the midway point to an eight-stroke victory, 439-447, over second-place Cedarbrook Country Club.

Scranton was the only club in the state to enter two teams. The second Scranton team finished 15th with a 506.

Thomas Lynch led the way for Scranton’s eighth-place entry, posting the team’s best round with an opening 72, then tying for the best score on the team the next day with a 75.

A balanced team performance was on display the second day.

Thomas Lynch and Michael Lynch each shot 75s, Michael Maslanka completed the team score with a 76 and James Flickinger’s 77 was the score that did not count.

In the first round, Maslanka shot 79 and Michael Lynch 81.

Michael Sewack shot a pair of 73s for the only sub-80 rounds produced by the second Scranton entry.

Sewack’s 4-over-par, 146 was good for a 12th-place tie in the 156-player field.

Morgan Lofland from Phoenixville shot 68 and 69 for a 5-under-par, 137, then beat first day leader Karl Frisk (67-70) on the second hole of a playoff for the individual title.

Rocco Salvitti from Oakmont matched Frisk for best round of the tournament with a 67 on the second day.

Thomas Lynch tied for 16th, Maslanka tied for 60th and Michael Lynch tied for 67th.