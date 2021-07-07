🔊 Listen to this

Chris and Corey Cuneo claimed the title June 18-20 when the Scranton Canoe Club conducted its three-day men’s member-guest golf tournament.

The Cuneos defeated Chris Calder and Luke Fayocavitz in the final of the better-ball, match-play event.

Calder-Fayocavitz had medaled qualifying on the first day with a 57. Mike Vassil and Mike Bluhm each had a hole-in-one that day.

Other flight winners were:

Second, Barry Westington-Brian Corbett; Third, Mike Snyder-Will Brown; Fourth, Ed Bugno-Tony Bugno; Fifth, Mark Seamans-George Hayduk; Sixth, Alex Behr-Jason Staso; Seventh, Phil Rozaieski-Rob Schuett; Eighth, Bob Hiza-Dave Hiza; Ninth, Sean McDonough-Pat McDonough.