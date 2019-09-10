The Abington Heights girls soccer team defeated one defending champion and tied another, both on the road, during a busy first week of the season.

The Lady Comets won a non-league opener at defending District 2 Class 3A champion Dallas, 3-2, then started league play 2-0-1, including Monday’s 2-2 tie with defending Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights is 3-0-1 overall.

Abington Heights 2

Scranton Prep 2

Four teams entered Monday tied for first in the division.

After playing to their tie, the Classics and Lady Comets are still tied with each other, but a half-game behind Valley View.

Abington Heights 8

Wallenpaupack 0

Riley Mulherin had five goals and an assist while the Abington Heights defense limited Wallenpaupack to three shots and one corner kick in Friday’s home-field rout.

Mulherin, who also had an assist, scored the game’s first three goals in the first 17:18.

Kayla Prezkop scored twice while Morghan Stiles had a goal and two assists.

Abington Heights 6

Scranton 1

Abington Heights racked up a 46-2 shot advantage and carried a shutout into the final nine minutes of Wednesday’s league opener against visiting Scranton.

Morghan Stiles had a hat trick, Riley Mulherin scored twice and Anna Marchetta added the other goal.

Abington Heights 3

Dallas 2

Maggie Seechock scored a goal, then assisted on Laura Lefchak’s game-winner to break a 2-2 tie on the road in the Sept. 3 opener.

Abby Steinbeck made 10 saves in goal.

Anna Marchetta also scored. Morghan Stiles had two assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Scranton Prep 3

Abington Heights 2

Claire Kelly and Willa Farrell pulled out a three-set win at third doubles Monday to lead visiting Scranton Prep to the win, which reduced the top at the top of the Lackawanna League from three teams to two.

Scranton Prep remains tied with West Scranton at 7-0.

Defending champion Abington Heights falls to 6-1 in the league and 7-1 overall.

Kelly-Farrell defeated Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Abington Heights won the other doubles point when Rina Hanumali-Julia Brown topped Madison Tratthen-Annie Johnson, 6-4, 6-3.

Bella Peters also won for the Lady Comets, beating Camilla Rinaldi, 6-2, 6-1.

Megan McDonald and Carly Habeeb won the other two singles matches for Scranton Prep. McDonald beat Clare DellaValle, 6-2, 6-3, at second and Habeeb defeated Lauren Koczwara, 6-3, 6-3, at third.

Abington Heights 4

Valley View 1

Valley View became the first Lackawanna team to take a point off the Lady Comets this season in Thursday’s match.

Bella Peters and Lauren Koczwara won, 6-0, 6-0, at first and third singles.

Clare DellaValle and the second doubles team of Sidney Horvath-Isabel Holland also won.

Valley View won first doubles in a third-set tiebreaker.

Abington Heights 5

Mid Valley 0

Abington Heights lost just one game in 10 sets in the Sept. 3 match.

The singles combination of Bella Peters, Clare DellaValle and Lauren Koczwara won each match, 6-0, 6-0.

GOLF

Abington Heights 7

North Pocono 2

Will Brown and Daniel Flickinger led the way as Abington Heights remained unbeaten in Lackawanna Division 1 golf with Monday’s victory.

Both players had birdies on 2 and 7 at Elmhurst Country Club on their way to 1-over-par, 37s. They each won in both singles and better-ball.

Brown was part of a sweep of the first foursome with Andrew Kirtley. All three of those points were secured by the time they reached the seventh tee.

James Flickinger also won a singles point and teamed with Michael Marion to win in better-ball.

Lackawanna Trail 8 ½

Riverside ½

Lackawanna Trail won the Lackawanna Division 2 match at home at Rock Creek Monday.

Abington Heights 9

West Scranton 0

James Flickinger had three birdies in an even-par round of 36 while leading Friday’s win at Glen Oak Country Club.

Collin Jenkins won the first five holes to secure his singles win in the least possible time. Michael Marion and Luke Morgan did the same in better-ball.

Lackawanna Trail 9

Elk Lake 0

Lackawanna Trail swept Thursday’s match at Rock Creek.

Abington Heights 5 ½

Wallenpaupack 3 ½

The teams were tied through two groups, but Daniel Flickinger and Grant Hamilton combined to take 2 ½ out of a possible three points in the last foursome to lead Abington Heights to Wednesday’s win at the Country Club at Woodloch Springs.

Hamilton won singles 5 and 4 and helped Flickinger take better-ball.

Will Brown also won two points for the Comets while James Flickinger won his singles match.

Abington Heights 9

Scranton 0

James Flickinger shot 1-under-par, 35 and Will Brown shot even par with two birdies during the Sept. 3 sweep at Glen Oak.

Both players won their singles matches in the minimum five holes and Brown joined Michael Marion in doing the same in better-ball.

Every point was secured by the time 7 was completed with only one match left undecided up to that stage.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lackawanna Trail 3-0

J.J. Sharpe was the team’s top finisher Wednesday at McDade Park when Lackawanna Trail opened the Lackawanna season by beating Dunmore (20-43), Riverside (25-34) and Old Forge (16-45).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Lackawanna Trail 28

Old Forge 29

Lackawanna Trail’s Tori James finished first in Wednesday’s seven-team cluster meet at McDade Park and the Lady Lions edged Old Forge in the process.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 6

Hanover Area 1

Lackawanna Trail assumed sole possession of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead with Monday’s road victory.

The Lady Lions are 3-0 in the WVC and 4-0 overall.

Wyoming Seminary 5

Abington Heights 2

Ellie Smith and Shaelyn Kobrynich scored the goals for Abington Heights in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 opener.

The defending champions Blue Knights led 2-0 at halftime.

Lackawanna Trail 6

Tunkhannock 1

Belle Coleman scored twice in the first five minutes and had a half trick by halftime to lead the Lady Lions, who came within 1:37 of a shutout in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 road game.

Abbey Faltey and Bella Jagoe each added a goal and an assist. Paige Hyde also scored.

Liz Litwin had two assists and Dariane Jones had one.

BOYS SOCCER

Abington Heights 1

Crestwood 1

Abington Heights tied the defending District 2 Class 3A champions in Saturday’s non-league game.

Abington Heights 2

Wallenpaupack 1

The Comets won on the road Thursday to even their Lackawanna Division 1 record at 1-1.

Scranton 1

Abington Heights 0

Scranton shut out visiting Abington Heights in the Sept. 3 league opener.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge 3

Lackawanna Trail 0

Unbeaten Blue Ridge rolled, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21, Friday in a Lackawanna match.

Western Wayne 3

Abington Heights 0

Host Western Wayne swept Thursday’s league match.

Abington Heights 3

Susquehanna 0

Abington Heights went to Susquehanna and posted its first win of the season in straight sets Wednesday.

Mountain View 3

Lackawanna Trail 0

Winless Lackawanna Trail lost on the road Wednesday.

