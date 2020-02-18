Lackawanna Trail closed out the dual meet portion of wrestling season with an impressive victory when the Division 2 champion Lions traveled to Division 1 runner-up West Scranton Feb. 12 and defeated the Invaders, 43-34, in a non-league match between Lackawanna League teams.

Lackawanna Trail opened a 31-0 lead in the first six bouts and clinched the win with four bouts remaining.

Deegan Ross opened with a pin at 113. Dalton Klinges and Seth Ross added two more back-to-back at 138 and 145 for the 31-0 lead. Then, Mason Zajac and Jonah Houser put two more together at 170 and 182 to clinch the victory.

Ethan Lee won by major decision at 120 and Michael Bluhm also won by decision at 132.

The Lions finished 17-3 in duals. The Invaders dropped to 18-8.

WRESTLING

Abington Heights 66

Scranton Prep 6

Abington Heights routed visiting Scranton Prep Feb. 10 to complete a 15-7 dual meet season.

Brandon Grogan (106) at Sal Schaivone had first-period pins to lead the Comets. Hutch Lynott (138), Zach Rice (160) and Cade Kroptavich (182) also had pins.

James Brown and Tomas Delosrios won decisions at 152 and 170.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mid Valley 71

Lackawanna Trail 24

Lackawanna Trail ended the regular season by suffering its third straight loss and worst loss of the season in the non-league road game Thursday.

The Lions are 13-9 overall.

Susquehanna 50

Lackawanna Trail 38

Lackawanna Trail went into the Feb. 11 division final on its home court with the Lackawanna Division 4 lead and a chance to clinch at least a tie for first place.

Instead, the 2019 champions helped decide the 2020 title with the upset.

Garrett Decker scored 13 points and Spencer Beamer came off the bench to score 11 in the fourth quarter, with the help of 9-for-13 foul shooting, for Susquehanna.

Susquehanna took a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter, then went 11-for-18 from the line.

Nico Berrios led the Lions with 17 points. Josh Rzucidlo added 11.

The final standings were: Mountain View 10-2, Lackawanna Trail 9-3, Susquehanna 7-5, Blue Ridge 6-6, Elk Lake 6-6, Forest City 3-9, Montrose 1-11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lackawanna Trail 46

Mid Valley 40

Lackawanna Trail closed out a 5-16 regular season on a winning note with the Feb. 12 home victory in a non-league game that is not part of the league standings.

Amaralis Thiel led the victory with 17 points.

Susquehanna 62

Lackawanna Trail 34

Susquehanna clinched its third straight Lackawanna Division 4 title with the win over visiting Lackawanna Trail Feb. 10.

Amaralis Thiel led the Lady Lions with 13 points.

Final division standings: Susquehanna 12-0, Montrose 10-2, Elk Lake 8-4, Mountain View 6-6, Lackawanna Trail 4-8, Forest City 1-11, Blue Ridge, 1-11.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Abington Heights 120

Scranton 37

Elizabeth Keisling and Abby Brock each won four events to lead the Lady Comets to the Lackawanna League victory Thursday.

Keisling won the 500-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley. Brock won the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Both were part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay wins.

Kayla Prezkop won the 100 butterfly and was part of both 200 relays. Emma Ann Bannon handled one leg of each of the three winning relays.

Maisy Early won the 100 backstroke and Abigail Kirtley won diving.

Helena Mokhtari, Eleanor Saunders and Reilly Brown were on the winning 400 freestyle relay.

BOYS SWIMMING

Abington Heights 142

Scranton 47

Kevin Guditis and Jarred Ocweija each won two individual freestyle events as Abington Heights improved to 6-1 in the Lackawanna.

Guditis won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. Ocweija won the 100 and 200.

Hudson Brown won the 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team that also included Zachary Boersma, Adam Vale and Kenneth Lynch.

Mark Nzasi won diving.

By Tom Robinson Abington Journal