RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors’ meeting June 6, Creek Road resident Robert Connor presented the supervisors release forms, which allows them to clear High Falls Creek.

During a meeting in April, he discussed this issue of a log jam causing buildup from storms along Creek Road. The supervisors advised him then to get a petition.

After showing the supervisors the petition during this meeting, solicitor Edmund Scacchitti asked Connor if he received all of the required signatures. Connor replied that two more people need to sign it.

“This plan is three quarters of the way,” he said.

Scacchitti told Connor to drop the petition off to secretary Pat Myers when he obtains the two signatures.

“I’ll look at them (release forms), and at the next meeting, based on what the supervisors think they may or may not want to do, we’ll have an answer for you,” he said. Connor said that he hoped that work on High Falls Creek can begin before the next meeting. Scacchitti replied that everybody involved needs to sign the release forms.

In other business, the supervisors voted to appoint Nancy Weinhardt as auditor. They also voted to appoint Skip Schneider as PC member.

In his treasury report, supervisor Dave Bird announced the general fund to be $1,534,868.93; liquid fuels, $778,818.11; revenues, $43,422.60; expenditures, $90,585.24.

The recycling for May was 4.7 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Friday, June 24. The next planning commission meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20. The next supervisors’ meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the municipal building.