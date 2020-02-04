Abington Heights Unified Sports team holds first bocce ball meet

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights’ Unified Sports team held its first home bocce ball meet against Carbondale Area Monday.
Bocce ball is an Italian game and a sport hosted by the Special Olympics which provides people with special needs the opportunity for social interaction.
Over 300 people were in attendance in the Abington Heights gymnasium, supporting the athletes and cheering them on.
Volunteers included Abington Heights’ Superintendent Dr. Michael Mahon, Assistant Superintendent Marc Wyandt, High School Principal Andrew Snyder, High School Vice Principal Dr. Mark Lemoncelli, Athletic Director Randy Hanyon, Unified Bocce coach Casey Beicher and many others.
Smiles lit up the faces of everyone in attendance, including the athletes.
