Abington Heights Unified Sports team holds first bocce ball meet

February 4, 2020 gpsadmin Local, Top Stories 0
By Zachary Allen - For Abington Journal
Abington Heights Vice Principal Dr. Mark Lemoncelli instructs Unified Sports team member Bobby Curran during thei team;’s first home bocce ball meet. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Matthew Tokash smiles after his turn during the bocce ball meet. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Matthew Tokash takes his turn during the bocce ball meet. - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Bobby Curran celebrates after his turn during the first home bocce ball meet at Abington Heights. - - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal
Norah Carey reacts after taking her turn in the bocce ball meet. - - Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights’ Unified Sports team held its first home bocce ball meet against Carbondale Area Monday.

Bocce ball is an Italian game and a sport hosted by the Special Olympics which provides people with special needs the opportunity for social interaction.

Over 300 people were in attendance in the Abington Heights gymnasium, supporting the athletes and cheering them on.

Volunteers included Abington Heights’ Superintendent Dr. Michael Mahon, Assistant Superintendent Marc Wyandt, High School Principal Andrew Snyder, High School Vice Principal Dr. Mark Lemoncelli, Athletic Director Randy Hanyon, Unified Bocce coach Casey Beicher and many others.

Smiles lit up the faces of everyone in attendance, including the athletes.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

