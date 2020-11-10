RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting Nov. 9, solicitor Edmund Scacchitti recommended the supervisors request borough engineer John Seamans, supervisor Dave Bird, attorney Donna DeVita, and surveyors to attend the planning commission meeting, which will be on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Ransom Township Municipal Building.

He said that the application for subdivision on West Mountain into smaller lots will be discussed during the meeting.

“We can have a better understanding at that point of what the next step is going to be,” he said.

Scacchitti assured the public that it’s a matter of making sure that the supervisors are aware of the circumstances regarding the application, and everything is in compliance with the subdivision and land developmental ordinance.

“There will be a firmer vote on the application at some point,” he said. “The supervisors are empowered by law to do whatever they have to do within the 90 days.”

In his park update, chairman Dennis Macheska announced that the park pavilion is currently closed for the season. Also, he said that the supervisors are working on a budget. He mentioned that Toys for Tots donations will be accepted in the municipal building until Dec. 9.

In his treasury report, Macheska announced the general fund to be $938,486.80. He said that the liquid fuels fund is $830,141.19. He said that the recycling for October wasn’t available. This month’s recycling date will be Nov. 20.

The next regular township meeting will be Monday, Dec. 7, at the Ransom Township Municipal Building.