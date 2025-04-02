It seems there is always something new at the Dietrich Theater. This morning as I walked to the theater from the parking lot through a spring snow squall, I was struck by the new exhibit that was full of inspiring landscapes and whimsy. A breath of spring! I was drawn to a painting of Mist on Miller Mountain in Springtime by Victoria Switzer and then I saw a stained glass and driftwood sculpture of cattails, a hummingbird, a bird’s nest and other features. This artwork is called “Wetland Wonders,” created by Renee Sands. Everyone is invited to a free opening reception on Sunday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m for the artists in this sampling of artworks that will be on the Wyoming County Arts and Artists Tour. Thank you, North Branch Art Trail and Kitson Arts Alliance for bringing this exhibit to the Dietrich.

Last weekend I was able to come to the tail end of the Master Gardeners Seed Exchange. I was sorry to miss the presentation, but I heard that there were all kinds of practical gardening advice on composting, watering, fertilizing, and more. What I did take home are 4 white African violet leaves that I can root and then plant, a process that seems magical. This is such a wonderful event each year, a free event that always inspires me to try something new with my household plants or garden. Thank you to our Master Gardeners for helping all of us beautify our world.

Next year will be the 25th anniversary of the reopening of the Dietrich Theater, reinvented as the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. In the last few months, quietly behind the scenes, the Dietrich Legacy Society Committee with the leadership of Annette Sheldon, has been working hard to ensure that the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater will be here for future generations. We are establishing a Dietrich Legacy Society of donors who want to give back to their community. A planned gift can be made as a bequest to the Wyoming County Cultural Center, Inc., in a donor’s will or trust, or by renaming the beneficiary of a retirement plan or life insurance policy, through an IRA rollover or by another method.

We already have half a dozen founding members of the Dietrich Legacy Society and invite more. I am on the committee and thought hard about how I can be member, because I am so grateful for all the Dietrich has done for the community and me personally. I remembered a small life insurance policy that I have, one that my father bought all three of his daughters when we were in our 20s, a life insurance policy that could be borrowed against if we ever needed it. I still had that policy. What a wonderful way that I could donate to the Dietrich and honor my parents at the same time. I know some people still remember Alice and Alva Tompkins. My father was the minister of Lemon and East Lemon Methodist churches after he retired here in 1963. My parents would be so happy with all the Dietrich does to help our community. All I had to do is change the beneficiary.

Maybe some of you would also like to think of some way you can be a member of the Dietrich Legacy Society. Anyone can join. There is no minimum gift amount required to be a member. If you have questions or need more information you are invited to contact

Erica Rogler, executive director, at 570-836-1022 x2. I feel so good that I was able to do that.

Can you believe that our next Preview Day is Thursday, April 3 at 1 and 6 p.m.? It is free! You will see the trailers of the 23 films in Summer Fest that goes for 3 weeks beginning on Opening Night April 25. I will be there with my friends. How about you?

Thank you for coming through our doors that are open 365 days of the year with arts, education and entertainment just for you. We can’t wait to see you.