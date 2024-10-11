Reaper’s Revenge returns bigger and better in Lackawanna County

An old merry-go-round is displayed at the Lost Carnival.

SCOTT TWP. — Where else in Northeast PA can you go on a hayride while getting confronted by scary characters, walk through a haunted carnival, or brave a twisted asylum? You can find them all at Reaper’s Revenge on Green Grove Road.

This place, which was voted America’s Best Haunted Attraction, allows you to journey through five attractions for one price.

“We just went through every single attraction, and we have given the entire mountain a face lift,” said co-owner Todd Fedyshyn. “From start to finish, there wasn’t anything that we didn’t look at and just try to make it better, make the scenes better, lighting, audio, video, whatever it is. We kind of went more of a holistic approach to the whole mountain.”

Fedyshyn wanted to make the attractions organic and give it a “beautiful fall feel.” The lights are small and filled with lumens in order to give a bright night-time experience.

The haunted hayride lets you embark through 66 acres of forest as you sit on a tractor-pulled hay wagon. Watch for creatures and bloodthirsty zombies.

Next, take a walk through the Lost Carnival. Step right up as you go through tents inhabited by clowns, freaks and other oddities.

Then, delve into multiple dimensions where everything comes off the walls in the attraction called Delirium.

Then, enter a former light bulb factory in Pitch Black. This building is so dark you can’t even see the hand in front of your face. The back story is the factory owner loses his wife and employees after a horrible electric accident. The lights in the building never worked again, but a few brave souls have been reported to enter the building but were never seen again.

The last attraction is Sector 13. Escape cannibalistic mutants, who were made that way by a bio-nuclear attack. There is terror in every turn as you make your way through a maze of madness and mayhem.

Most of the props are in-house. Some of them are bought but Reaper’s Revenge puts their own twist to them.

“We have an amazing team that works all year to develop props and paint stuff,” said Fedyshyn. “We have an old artistry department that handles crafting, props, or different animations.”

A bonfire to sit around and listen to music gives an opportunity to warm up from the chills from the haunts and crisp weather. There are three nearby food joints to enjoy. Foods include pizza, hot dogs, and cheesesteaks.

New this year, Reaper’s Revenge has become more kid-friendly as children and parents can come over during the day and enjoy a family hayride called Lil Grim’s. An attendant on each wagon will tell a story. Children will receive a pumpkin before they leave. There are also food, face painting, ans paintball for extra charges.

This fun-filled adventure is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October. No infants are allowed. The experience is not recommended for children under age 5.

Before becoming a co-owner of Reaper’s Revenge, Fedyshyn built four other haunts with his family. He was first hired at Reaper’s 12 years ago as a second full-timer.

“If you work hard, you can make your dreams come true,” he said.