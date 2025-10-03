The Board of Trustees of the Waverly Community House announced its latest art exhibit — “In Winter” by artist Bill Teitsworth, AWS.

Bill Teitsworth has received more than thirty national awards and honors for his work, including the Greathouse Medal, the High Winds Medal, and the Silver Medal of Honor of the American Watercolor Society, the Milford Zornes Award of the National Watercolor Society, and Best in Show and the Silver (John J. Newman Medal), and Bronze (Ralph Fabri Medal), of the National Society of Painters in Casein and Acrylic.

He is a signature member of these societies and served as a director of the American Watercolor Society from 2007 to 2012. In 2011 he was the featured artist at the 141st Annual Exhibition’s “Watercolor Evenings” program at the Salmagundi Club in NYC, and he served as juror of awards for the 142nd Annual Int’l Exhibition in 2012. Besides authoring three feature articles for The Artist’s Magazine, he has been an invited contributor to a number of books and periodicals, including Sketchbook Confidential II (Pamela Wissman, editor), from North Light Books, and Watercolor Painting by Tom Hoffman (Watson-Guptill Publications, 2012).

Bill and his wife, artist Renée Emanuel, teach water-media year round at their studio in Moscow, PA, and an annual summer workshop in Owls Head, Maine.

“In Winter” is on display in the Waverly Small Works Gallery (located in the South Wing of The Comm) from November 7th through December 19th with an Opening Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. The Gallery is a project of The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation whose mission is to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through art. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on the Foundation, visit www.waverlycommarts.org.

Artist’s Statement for ‘In Winter’

Back in my student days, I used to make a point of getting into New York fairly often to visit the museums and galleries. On one occasion, I ended up at the Metropolitan, where there was a show of Claude Monet’s marvelous “Morning on the Seine” paintings. Even as a student, I noticed that, while I was looking at spots and swirls of paint on a flat surface, I was experiencing something else, something visceral, of light and air and time of day. That experience played a big part in what would eventually become one of my most important goals as a landscape painter: to make my viewer feel rather than think about my subject and the light falling on it.

Since my subject is winter (I love winter) and I am a water-media painter, these paintings were all done in the studio … so the light is as much remembered as observed. But the reference and the motive for each of them was gathered on my daily walks with my dog and my point-and-shoot Canon, at the parks and preserves and farms around my home in Moscow. I often think that the more inadequate my reference is, and the more I have to fill in from remembered experience, the better my chances are of getting something meaningful. So I offer “In Winter” with grateful appreciation from my dog, Bodie, and me.

Bill Teitsworth, AWS

Moscow