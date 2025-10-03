Mark National Dental Hygiene Month with better oral care

Mary Ann Havrilak of Waymart checks in for a dental appointment at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley in Jermyn. The Wright Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, accepts most dental insurance plans and offers a sliding-fee discount program to ensure oral care services are affordable for everyone. To make an appointment, call call 570-230-0019.

Dr. Ryan Rebar, right, meets with his patient, Mary Ann Havrilak of Waymart. Dr. Rebar believes ‘everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable, and trauma-informed dental care.’

SCRANTON — When Maryann Havrilak first walked through the doors of The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley in Jermyn, the 74-year-old retiree wasn’t looking forward to being in a dental chair.

“I’ve had bad teeth my whole life,” said the South Canaan Twp. native who lives in Waymart. “I’ve been going to the dentist since I was little, even when I lived in New York City, and you can imagine how expensive that was. But as soon as I walked into The Wright Center, I felt comfortable. The girls were great, the dentist (Dr. Ryan Rebar) explained everything to me, and it felt like home.”

Havrilak, a retired secretary who spent 45 years working in New York City before returning to her roots in Wayne County, is on a fixed income since retiring. She had to carefully weigh her options when selecting new medical and dental providers. When her insurance company offered a list of choices, she picked The Wright Center for Community Health and never looked back.

Her dental journey is one of many that reflect the importance of access to compassionate dental care, especially during October’s National Dental Hygiene Month, a time to spotlight the vital role oral health plays in overall well-being.

Oral health is directly tied to heart health, diabetes control, and even early detection of serious illnesses like oral cancer. Yet, for many patients, fear, stigma, lack of insurance, or transportation barriers keep them from seeking the dental care they need.

That is where The Wright Center’s integrated dental care model steps in. To ensure high-quality oral care is available to everyone, The Wright Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike and safety-net provider, accepts most dental insurance plans and offers a sliding-fee discount program to those who qualify based on federal poverty guidelines that take into account family size and income. No patient is turned away because of an inability to pay.

“We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable, and trauma-informed dental care,” said Dr. Rebar, a general practice dentist and clinical site director at The Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley. “Our approach is centered around meeting patients where they are physically, emotionally, and financially.”

The Mid Valley dental team is part of The Wright Center’s growing network of community health centers, which includes medical, behavioral health, and dental care under one roof. This model enhances access and outcomes while also building trust, particularly among patients with long-standing fears or previous negative experiences.

“A lot of patients come to us in pain, discouraged, and understandably nervous, but with every visit, we build trust,” said Dr. Rebar, who received his doctoral degree in dental medicine from the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry after graduating from The University of Scranton. “We talk through everything, make sure patients feel in control, and we don’t rush anything. It’s never just about teeth. It’s about dignity, quality of life, and restoring confidence. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.”

Havrilak has been receiving ongoing care for the past seven years at The Wright Center’s Mid Valley location at 5 S. Washington Ave. Jermyn, including extractions, partials, and most recently, a bridge. She credits Dr. Rebar and The Wright Center’s dental care team for their skill, compassion, and gentle approach, especially when it comes to something most patients dread.

“I’ve had butchers just shove the needle in,” she said. “Here, they’re so gentle you don’t even know it’s happening. They don’t want to hurt you, and that makes all the difference.”

Her most recent procedure has been life-changing in a simple but profound way.

“I just got a new bridge, and today I’m going to sit down and have a salad for the first time since April,” she said. “I couldn’t chew before. Now I can eat, I smile more, and feel more like myself.”

For Havrilak, The Wright Center’s dental care team is like family.

“They talk to you about anything to make you comfortable,” she said. “Even people who aren’t working on you get involved in the conversation. The dental team is wonderful, the whole staff is so smart, and they all really care. The girls at the front desk always call if they have an earlier opening and ask if I can make it. I never say no to a dentist appointment.”

Her advice to anyone who may be fearful about seeing a dentist, especially those who have had bad experiences, is simple: “Go to The Wright Center for Community Health. They’ll put you at ease. They’ll treat you with respect. And they’ll make sure you can smile again.”

GOOD ORAL HYGIENE TIPS

National Dental Hygiene Month is observed each October to celebrate dental hygienists and raise awareness of the importance of good oral health to prevent oral diseases such as cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer. Here are some tips from The Wright Center for Community Health’s dental team to practice good oral hygiene:

Brushing

⦁ Use fluoride toothpaste to protect your teeth from decay and cavities. Fluoride strengthens the tooth’s enamel.

⦁ Angle your toothbrush bristles toward your gumline so the bristles clean between your gums and teeth.

⦁ Brush all the sides of each tooth gently with small, circular motions. Avoid back-and-forth scrubbing.

⦁ Brush your tongue.

Flossing

⦁ Use a string of floss about two feet long. Wrap it around your middle finger on each hand and grip it between your thumb and index fingers.