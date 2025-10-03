BOOK DONATIONS

The library accepts donations in very good condition throughout the year. Please bring donations into the library when it’s open (please do not leave outside); staff reviews all donations to ensure they are in saleable condition. We can’t accept torn, moldy books, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest books, magazines, or VHS tapes.

Donations will resume on Oct. 6 following the fall book sale. As always, thank you for your support!

BOOK SALE

This Saturday, Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. The Friends Preview Sale will be on Friday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

You must be a Friends member to participate in the Preview Sale. Thousands of books, DVDs, and CDs available to purchase. Credit cards accepted. Please bring your own bag!

ODDITIES MUSEUM

Drop in Saturday, Oct. 18 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for all things unusual and spooky!

Join Geofferey Llewys for his museum of oddities and curiosities. Enjoy a slideshow and chance to talk with Llewys about his collection which include a Feejee Mermaid, Shrunken Heads, a Chupacabra and more.

Free. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

NYC BUS TRIP

Join ACL and spend a day in New York City during the holiday season! Depart Clarks Summit United Methodist Church at 8:30 a.m. Drop off and pick up location is 48th St. & 9th Ave. Depart NYC at 6:30 p.m.

$70 includes transportation, driver tip, and light refreshments. Cash, check or Venmo accepted.

Email jdetter@albright.org with questions.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Paws to the Rescue: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. For ages 5-10. Author book reading. “Manny Has a Mission” by Karen Lapsansky. Learn about search and rescue dogs. Meet rescue dog Manny.

Block Party: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. For ages 2-5. Free play fun with the library’s large collection of blocks and toys. Design, create, build and then do it all over again.

TEEN PROGRAM

Teen Art Studio: Hot Glue Art: 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6. For ages 12 and up. This month’s program focuses on creating art with hot glue. Use hot glue and paint on canvas to create a 3D design of your choosing.

Color Changing Bling: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13. For teens ages 12 and up. Experiment with color-changing paint by creating mood rings and pendants. Learn about color, temperature and expression while crafting unique wearable pieces that change with your mood.

ADULT PROGRAM

‘Direction’ Information Seminar: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. Join in an information session on Direction LLC which is designed to support individuals in building independent and productive futures. Learn about the resources and services available, as well as employment opportunities and community programs.

FOR ALL AGES

Family Pottery Experience — Leaf-Impressed Luminaries: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. Join in at the library for a pottery workshop where parents and children ages 6-plus can create together. Using real autumn leaves, hand-building techniques and professional finishing, you’ll craft beautiful luminaries that glow with warm seasonal charm — perfect for fall table and lasting family memories. Registration required. Register in person. Cost: $25 materials fee per adult.

Judy Detter, MS, BS, is the project coordinator at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Reach the library at 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org/b/abington-community-library.