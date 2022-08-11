This photo was taken after the presentation of a proclamation from the Borough of Clarks Summit recognizing Junior Councilman Ron Thomas, thanking him for two years of service and wishing him well in his future endeavors. From left are Councilman Josh Mitchell, Councilman Dave Jenkins, Council President Gerrie Carey, Junior Councilman Ron Thomas, Councilwoman Roni Lopez, Councilman Frank Besten and Mayor Harry Kelly.

CLARKS SUMMIT — At a Clarks Summit work session July 27, mayor Harry Kelly read a proclamation honoring former mayor Herman Johnson. He acknowledged Johnson for serving in the Vietnam War and the U.S. Marine Corps. He said that he was a supervisor of Tobyhanna Army Depot for 25 years. He mentioned that he was employed as a part-time chief of police in Covington Township and a one-time Clarks Summit police officer employed by the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department.

“Mayor Johnson also volunteered serving two years as a Clarks Summit fire/police and president of the Lackawanna County Fire/Police Association,” said Kelly.

Kelly also credited Johnson for being involved with many veteran organizations from being a member of the Clarks Summit VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars) Post #7069. He said that he served nine years as Clarks Summit councilman.

“Johnson broke the color barrier in October 2016 when Clarks Summit Council wanted him to serve out the remainder of Mayor Patty Lawler’s term, making him the first Black person to win municipal government in the county,” he said.

Kelly mentioned that Johnson was elected to a full term as mayor in 2107 and was reelected in 2021. He declared July 27, 2022, as “Herman Johnson Day” in the borough of Clarks Summit.

Also, council president Gerrie Carey read a proclamation honoring junior councilman Ron Thomas. She said that Thomas is a proud alumni of Abington Heights High School 2022. She said that Thomas’ future plans include attending Marywood University and majoring in pre-physician’s assistant studies in a five-year accredited program. She said that he joined Clarks Summit Council during his junior and senior years starting in September 2020.

“Ron Thomas believes that being a junior councilman would have him learn the ins and outs of government at a local level,” she said. “It also gave him a crash course on how the government truly works.”

Carey declared July 27, 2022, as “Ron Thomas Day.”