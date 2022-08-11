CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Council meeting Aug. 3, solicitor Mariclaire Hayes announced that she submitted a memorandum regarding fireworks. She recalled council’s discussion last month about noise disruption and safety concerns. She mentioned that the memorandum prohibits a firework from being set off within 150 feet of a building, home, or a vehicle. She said that it has been implemented within the last ten days.

“That might be sufficient to quiet down what was going on in the neighborhood this past Fourth of July,” she said.

Hayes said that there are specific dates, in which the new legislation gives greater latitude in times a firework can be set off.

Councilman Dave Jenkins made a motion to table thoughts of adding anything concerning fireworks for the noise ordinance. Councilman Josh Mitchell concurred based on the restriction.

“150 feet effectively makes it impossible to set them off anywhere,” he said.

Mitchell suggested to educate the citizens about this new law.

Clarks Summit resident Janine Port expressed the need for the restriction.

“There’s a need in the smaller communities like us for this to be tightened up,” she said.

Mitchell suggested to maybe use a billboard next June to advertise using discretion for setting off fireworks.

In other business, Council voted to award the bid of $7,000 to Wince Construction for a roller.

Council voted to approve Ordinance 2022-02 – the burn ordinance.

Council voted to approve Ordinance 2022-03 – No Parking on Thurston ordinance.

Council voted to move $73,400.07 Benecon Rebate to Capital Reserves.