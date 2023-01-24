DALTON — At January’s Dalton Council meeting, secretary Laura Kinney proposed a website provider called Revize.

She listed the services that Revize has to offer, such as it being user-friendly and that it provides 24-7 support for 365 days a year. She mentioned the response times for service calls including one hour for crisis, four to six hours for critical and twenty-four hours for normal issues.

“They (Revize) will call you,” she said. “They will set up a Zoom meeting with you. They will even come out and assist with issues if you have them.”

Kinney said that the finance committee opted for a ready-made template with five options. She asked council members to vote for one of them.

“It will be a centrally located asset for the borough,” she said. “We can delegate different sections. The sewer authority can have their own tab. The tax collector can have their own tab. Each person would be monitoring their own page.”

Kinney mentioned that the firewall and monitoring systems, in which Revize set up, are more secure than council’s current provider. She also said that Revize will train each individual.

Council voted to proceed with Revize.

In his president’s report, Bill Brand stressed the need for more members of the Dalton Community & Commerce Association. He said that there are sign-up forms in the office.

“It’s a good group,” he said. “They’re (members) spending a lot of time on it. I think it’s a great thing that’s going on in town.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar later announced the upcoming meet-and-greet at Bailey’s Cafe on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. She then said that Abington Council of Governments is reorganizing and will continue to meet at the Clarks Summit borough building on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

“We voted on projects for the year,” she said.

Bonczar said that ACOG is attempting to have a recycling event for electronics.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock recommended to add more members to the zoning board.

“We want to be able to comply with the municipality’s planning code,” he said.