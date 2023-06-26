St. Eulalia’s Parish will celebrate its annual Summer Festival on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the picnic grounds of its parish campus, located at 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Township.

The summer festival weekend, which also features the Jerry Mahon 5K Walk/Run on Saturday at 9 a.m., is the parish’s largest fundraising initiative of the year.

The festival includes an array of homemade ethnic foods, such as pizza fritta, potato pancakes, haluski, pierogi, porchetta, and sausage and peppers, as well as traditional picnic fare like wimpies, burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and a beer pavilion. Additionally, the festival’s signature features include the parish flea market, known as Grandma’s Attic; Tricky Tray basket raffles; bake sale; and an arts & crafts boutique. The event also includes kids’ games, face painting, pony rides; a 50/50 Summer Cash Raffle, and small games of chance.

Entertainment is also planned, featuring the Electric City Steel Drum Project, led by retired North Pocono Band Director Frank Torquato, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 21, followed by Beneath the Velvet Lies, a classic rock band, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, July 22, Alex Nebraski, known as “Alex the Crooner,” will begin the evening from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ElectricRewind, a band offering a classic rock repertoire, will play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will be used instead of cash for food/beverages and children’s games. Food/beverage tickets are $5 per sheet, and children’s game tickets are $2 per sheet. Early ticket purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available at the parish office during the week, as well as at the festival, or can be purchased online in advance at sainteulalias.com/festival-and-5k. Cash will be accepted at bake sale, arts & crafts boutique, Grandma’s Attic, raffles, and the gaming wheel.

During the festival weekend, St. Eulalia’s is hosting its 13th Annual Jerry Mahon 5K event through the Roaring Brook/Elmhurst area, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Those who would like to participate need to pre-register, as there is no same-day registration. For more information about St. Eulalia’s Summer Festival and the Jerry Mahon 5K, go to sainteulalias.com/festival-and-5k.