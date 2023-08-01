CLARKS SUMMIT — Odds are, if you’re in the market for a home remodel or building project in the Clarks Summit area, you’ve likely stumbled across Perez Design Build Remodel, a full-service building/remodeling company voted the best of its kind in this year’s Best of the Abingtons.

Perez is a one-stop shop for all things home construction — offering services to build new homes from the ground-up, as well as remodeling of virtually any aspect of homes: kitchens, baths, roofs, siding, porches, decks and more.

The company offers services to anyone within an hour radius of their Clarks Summit location, and Owner Adam Perez wants to make sure folks know that Perez is about more than just building.

“We actually design and build,” he said. “When someone thinks, ‘Oh, I should go to an architect’, they actually should come to us.”

According to him, the company uses state-of-the-art technology to assist their clients with design, utilizing 3D and virtual reality technology to ensure satisfaction before any work begins.

“You’ll see it all in full-color 3D, then in a VR headset, then we have a designer working with you to pick out everything with you so you don’t have to run to different shops to figure it all out,” Perez said.

The company was founded in 1981 and spent some time in Tunkhannock before eventually placing roots in Clarks Summit over a decade ago.

“We worked here a lot before we moved into our showroom here, and its one of the things that brought us here,” said Perez.

“It’s one of those things where you start doing work in the community, and the next thing you know they’re referring you to neighbors, and you’re kind of taking over little communities one at a time,” he continued. “The Abingtons have always been welcoming to us and it’s a great place for us to work — that’s why we moved here.”

Perez purchased the company from his father 10 years ago, and he says the best part of the business is keeping it close to home.

“I grew up in the business, I always gravitated towards it, and it got to the point where he was ready to step down and I was ready to step up,” Perez said.

“I’ve got a lot of friends and family and close people here, and seeing them succeed is definitely the most rewarding part,” he added, noting that a good portion of his crew are people he’s known for most of his life.

To Perez, trust — both within his team and with his clients — is crucial to the success of his business.

“We work inside of people’s homes, so you can’t be involved with anybody you can’t trust,” he said.